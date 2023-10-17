Gear does so much more than just keep us safe in the event of a fall. When it’s not doing its job, which quite frankly, is all the time we’re rubber side down, it serves as a fashion statement, and can make or break our style on two wheels. As such, it’s no surprise that gear and equipment manufacturers have been taking styling cues from the world of mainstream fashion for quite a long time now.

Speaking of fashion, we know that retro will never go out of style, and that’s why brands like Helstons are so successful. The brand recently launched its newest offerings for the fall and winter riding season, the newest of which comes in the form of the Benson heated glove. Based on a retro-styled glove of the same name, the new model now incorporates a heating element to keep your digits nice and toasty in cold weather.

The heating element, which is concealed beneath the leather surface, offers three levels of heat with color indicators letting you check how hot your settings are at a glance. Should you want to crank up the heat or turn it down, all it takes is the push of a single button located on the cuff. The battery is also housed on the cuff .

In terms of design, the Helstons Benson is thoroughly retro, featuring a large goat leather panel on the top. At the palm, meanwhile, the glove gets a thick reinforcement layer at the level of the pinky and palm offering additional abrasion resistance and impact protection. Beneath the surface, it gets a Primaloft thermal liner to keep your hands warm, even if you choose to switch off the heating element.

From a safety perspective, goat leather is already known for its suppleness and abrasion resistance, but Helstons hasn’t stopped there. The Benson gets DuPont Kevlar aramid fiber reinforcements on the palm, as well as Velcro fastening system for a secure and snug fit. Thanks to all these features, it’s PPE Level 1 certified according to the EN13594:2015 standard.

Helstons offers the Benson heated gloves in a selection of colors consisting of brown, black, and yellow. Price-wise, it commands quite a premium at 189 Euros, or approximately $199.41 USD, per current exchange rates.