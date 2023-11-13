Like it or not, Chinese motorcycle manufacturers are here, and they’re here to stay. If EICMA 2023 was any indication, Chinese brands are stepping up their game, moving away from bland, soulless commuters and scooters, to more performance-oriented offerings looking to make their presence felt in the mainstream market.

It goes without saying that CFMoto is one of the more respectable brands to come from China. In the US alone, a good chunk of the brand’s models have received generally positive reviews. For example, the 450SS sportbike is touted as a machine that could raise the bar in the beginner segment. Additionally, the Ibex 800, making use of extensive KTM technology, is poised as a potentially potent player in the middleweight ADV segment.

At EICMA 2023, CFMoto showcased a selection of interesting new models, a lot of which we’ve already covered. The new 450MT could just be the entry-level rally-adventure bike a lot of enthusiasts have been waiting for. Meanwhile, the new 125NK Concept looks to usher in a more performance-oriented experience for beginner riders. On the other end of the spectrum, CFMoto also pulled the covers of the 800NK GP, a souped up version of the brand’s most powerful naked bike, the 800NK.

The CFMoto 800NK was launched to pay tribute to CFMoto’s racing endeavors on the global stage. At present, the Chinese manufacturer has a Moto3 racing team, and the new 800NK GP features a livery inspired by CFMoto’s Moto3 racing machinery. The 800NK GP’s appeal goes beyond mere aesthetics, as it also comes decked out in premium components from some of the most respected OEMs in the business.

Up front, we find twin Brembo Stylema radially mounted calipers, as well as fully-adjustable suspension. Meanwhile, CFMoto goes full premium with Ohlins fully adjustable suspension at the back, as well as a race-inspired SC-Project exhaust system. The ergonomics package has been tweaked for a sportier riding position, too, with lower handlebars and higher rearsets putting the rider in a more aggressive, hunched over riding position. Last but not least, the 800 NK GP is fitted with CNC-machined components for a more premium finish.