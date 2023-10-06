Peugeot Motocycles, known for its retro-style and mid-capacity scooters, is poised for substantial growth in the Italian market, a development that paves the way for its role as the distributor of the new BSA Gold Star within Italy. This collaboration between Peugeot and BSA represents a relatively new partnership, involving the string of owners of Peugeot Motocycles.

Peugeot Motocycles has been firmly held by the German company Mutares since the start of 2023. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra, the former owner of Peugeot, maintains its position as a shareholder in the company. As it would turn out, Mahindra & Mahindra is also a key stakeholder in BSA. Leveraging this connection, the company intends to make use of Peugeot's enhanced distribution network to market the new Gold Star in the Italian market. This strategic alignment promises exciting prospects for both Peugeot and BSA in Italy.

Peugeot's XP400 is just one of the many new releases from the French marque.

In Italy, Peugeot Motocycles has significantly expanded its sales network, adding 43 dealers for a total of 144, marking a noteworthy increase from the previous year. Additionally, the company is preparing to introduce the PM-01, a 125 cc naked bike aimed at the premium entry-level market, priced above 4,000 euros. Notably, the PM-01 features a distinctive front light cluster design inspired by Peugeot cars. Looking ahead, in the first quarter of 2024, Peugeot plans to release the PM-03, a 300cc motorcycle, further diversifying its product portfolio.

It’s worth noting that Peugeot has opted not to participate in EICMA 2023 in Milan, choosing instead to redirect its trade fair investments toward Eastern markets. Simultaneously, the company is making substantial advancements in the electric segment. This includes an expansion of their electric vehicle range and plans to introduce the e-Streetzone scooter. Additionally, Peugeot Motocycles is actively investing in the development of battery-powered motorcycles, reflecting a growing commitment to electric mobility solutions.

As for the BSA Gold Star, it’s expected to leverage on Peugeot’s growing sales network in Italy and other parts of Europe, as stated earlier. The retro-inspired machine is powered by a 652cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Performance-wise, we’re looking at a respectable power output of 46 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, and 55 Newton-meters (38.5 pound-feet) of torque at 4,000 rpm.