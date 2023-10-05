Stilride And Hedon Collaborate On Handcrafted Line Of Retro-Themed Helmets

In an exciting collaboration, Swedish electromobility startup, Stilride, has joined forces with the British helmet manufacturer, Hedon. Together, they have unveiled a new collection of handcrafted helmets, showcasing two distinct styles: The Circuit and The Bullit. These helmets are more than just gear; they are a testament to the shared commitment of both companies to modern luxury and retro-inspired design.

The introduction of these meticulously handcrafted helmets, The Circuit and The Bullit, symbolizes a significant milestone in Stilride's journey. This release not only showcases their commitment to innovation but also marks the resounding success of their 'Limited Founders Edition' motorcycle series. The 'Founders Edition' captured the imagination of enthusiasts, selling out in record time. Now, those fortunate enough to secure one will eagerly await their individually crafted motorcycles, set to be delivered in 2024.

Stilride and Hedon have made it clear that their collaboration is about more than just protective gear. It's a fusion of modern luxury, exquisite craftsmanship, and a nod to retro-inspired design. These helmets are not merely accessories; they are an extension of the Stilride brand and ethos. The Stilride 1 helmet, in particular, has been meticulously designed to seamlessly complement the aesthetic of the Stilride motorcycle, ensuring riders not only enjoy safety but also a harmonious, visually appealing experience on the road.

Beneath the captivating retro style of these helmets, a comprehensive array of safety technology ensures riders are well-protected. Crafted with a composite fiber shell composed of fiberglass and carbon fiber, they strike a balance between lightweight design and durability. The exterior boasts a sleek black and silver finish, achieved with automotive-grade paints for a glossy, protective coating. Inside, the Hed Armour lining with 360-degree cushion padding guarantees both comfort and safety. These features collectively deliver a safety-conscious, yet stylish, riding experience that aligns seamlessly with the helmets' retro aesthetic.

The interior features Merlin anti-bacterial fabric, promoting hygiene and long-term wear. Black leather lining and trim not only contribute to a luxurious feel but also add to the helmets’ overall durability. Anodised gunmetal-colored brass accents, including the Hedon plate, hardware, and DD buckle, provide a touch of sophistication and elevate the retro-inspired design, making these helmets as stylish as they are safe.

These helmets prioritize both comfort and versatility with a 3-channel ventilation system to keep riders cool during their journey. Additionally, they come equipped with a convenient Mirror Shield Visor for optimal visibility. For those looking to personalize their style, there are seven different compatible colored visors available for separate purchase. Despite their advanced features, these helmets maintain an ultra-light and low-profile shell, ensuring a comfortable fit.

The new Stilride x Hedon helmets are available in various sizes, ranging from XS/S to XXL, with weights carefully designed for each size: XS/S: 850+/-50 grams, M/L: 900+/-50 grams, XL: 950+/-50 grams, XXL: 1000+/-50 grams. Moreover, they meet the ECE 22.06 safety standards, assuring riders of their road legality and adherence to safety regulations. These helmets are made to order in London and priced at £550, or about $668 USD on the Hedon website.