California-based electric motorcycle specialist Ryvid is gearing up to host three exhilarating events tailored for motorcycle enthusiasts, focusing on the newly launched Anthem. The new electric motorcycle has been meticulously designed, developed, and assembled in California, all within the short span of just one year. Eager customers have already started receiving their Anthem units, with deliveries commencing in September 2023.

Thanks to a generous funding grant, Ryvid was able to establish both its headquarters and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. This significant financial boost played a pivotal role in expediting the company's growth. Co-founder Dong Tran has been a driving force behind Ryvid's mission, placing a strong emphasis on sustainability and financial independence. His vision extends beyond immediate success, aiming to ensure the long-term viability of Ryvid.

The Ryvid Anthem flaunts some pretty nifty tech. It’s powered by a 13.5-kilowatt (about 18 horsepower) peak electric motor that gives it a top speed in excess of 75 miles per hour. Ryvid says that the Anthem offers a seamless power delivery system, making it accessible to riders of all backgrounds. On top of all that, the Anthem introduces innovation into the mix with electrically adjustable seat height and the convenience of a convenient reverse gear.

The Ryvid Experiential Team is gearing up to host a series of engaging events throughout the month of October, each tailored to the world of mobility. Their exciting journey begins with the first stop at the Barber Vintage Festival, taking place from October 6 to 8, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. At this event, visitors have the opportunity to register for thrilling Demo Rides, featuring the none other than the Ryvid Anthem.

The adventure continues with the second stop at Electrify Expo Miami, scheduled for October 14 to 15 at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds. In the sunny surroundings of Florida, attendees can seize the chance to test ride the Ryvid Anthem, exploring its dynamic capabilities firsthand.

The grand finale of Ryvid's October tour unfolds at Micromobility America on October 19 to 20 in Richmond, California. This event stands as the largest conference dedicated to small vehicles and micro-mobility on a global scale. Notably, the event will be open to the public on October 20th at Ride Expo at Micromobility America, allowing enthusiasts and visitors alike to experience the Ryvid Anthem in all its glory.