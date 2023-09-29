It may only be the end of September 2023, but the official dates for the 2024 Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya Motorcycle Shows have just been announced. That’s good information to have if you plan to attend, of course. Since these shows are typically held toward the beginning of the calendar year, they’re also where we sometimes get to see new bikes and gear ahead of release elsewhere, which is worth keeping an eye on. Take, for example, the Shoei Opticson HUD helmet that premiered at Osaka in 2022.

In 2024, the dates for all three shows are very close together, but they do not overlap. The first one will be the 40th annual Osaka Motorcycle Show, which will take place at Intex Osaka from March 15 through 17, 2024. The second show in the trilogy is the 51st Tokyo Motorcycle Show, which will take place from March 22 through 24, 2024 at Tokyo Big Site. The third show on the calendar will be the third annual Nagoya Motorcycle Show 2024, which will take place from April 5 through 7, 2024 at Aichi Sky Expo.

Tickets for the 2024 Osaka Motorcycle Show will go on sale in February 2024. As is fairly common event ticketing practice, advance sale tickets will cost less than tickets purchased on the day of the event. Advance sale adult tickets will cost 2,000 yen (about $13.38 as of September 29, 2023). If you choose to wait until the show, adult tickets will be 2,400 yen (about $16). High school students and younger kids, as well as those with disabilities, get in free. Special reduced-price tickets are also available for young adults aged 18 to 22.

Tickets for the 2024 Tokyo Motorcycle Show maintain the same pricing structure as the Osaka Motorcycle Show. Tickets purchased in advance are the least expensive, and high school and younger students and persons with disabilities also get in free. One caregiver can also get in free with their disabled person, but presentation of a certificate is required.

Official pricing information for the 2024 Nagoya Motorcycle Show is still listed as “to be determined.” However, organizers note that in 2023, advance ticket prices were set at 1,600 yen (about $11), and full-price adult tickets were 2,000 yen (about $13.38). Children, women, and persons with disabilities received free admission to the show previously, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue.