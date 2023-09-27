It may only be September 27, 2023, but if you’re a MotoGP fan, it’s never to early to get the dates for next year noted on your calendar. 2024 is a special year for MotoGP, too, because it marks the 75th anniversary of international motorcycle grand prix racing. It’s also noteworthy because it’s the first year that at least 40 percent of the fuel used is required to come from non-fossil-based origins.

We’re still three years away from 2027, which is the deadline by which MotoGP says it wants all teams to convert to 100 percent non-fossil-based fuels. Although 40 percent is nowhere near 100 percent, it’s still a significant leap from zero—so it will be interesting to learn more about those mitigation efforts and how the paddock is proceeding.

To a degree, the MotoGP calendar has also been arranged with an eye toward making some type of geographic sense regarding travel. While the calendar does a better job of keeping many races in a similar geographic region together than in years past, there are still some choices that aren’t located anywhere near each other. For example, the season opener starts in Qatar in March—and from there, two weeks later, the teams will be back in Portugal and then in Argentina two weeks after that.

That said, here’s the full 22-race provisional 2024 MotoGP calendar as released on September 27, 2023. Please note that race dates can and do change in between the time that the provisional calendar is released and the actual race weekends. Some of the dates on this calendar are subject to contracts and/or homologation requirements, and we’ll note those in the listings as appropriate.

Calendar Date Grand Prix Name Location March 10, 2024 Qatar Lusail International Circuit, Doha March 24, 2024 Portugal (subject to contract) Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão April 7, 2024 Republica Argentina Termas de Río Hondo April 14, 2024 Americas Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas April 28, 2024 Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto May 12, 2024 France Le Mans May 26, 2024 Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya June 2, 2024 Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello June 16, 2024 Kazakhstan (subject to contract and homologation) Sokol International Racetrack, Almaty June 30, 2024 Netherlands TT Circuit Assen July 7, 2024 Germany Sachsenring, Oberlungwitz August 4, 2024 Great Britain Silverstone Circuit, Towcester August 18, 2024 Austria Red Bull Ring, Spielberg September 1, 2024 Aragon MotorLand Aragon September 8, 2024 San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli September 22, 2024 India (subject to contract) Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh September 29, 2024 Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit October 6, 2024 Japan Mobility Resort Motegi October 20, 2024 Australia Phillip Island October 27, 2024 Thailand Chang International Circuit, Buriram November 3, 2024 Malaysia Sepang International Circuit November 7, 2024 Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Cheste

There’s also a reserve event in 2024 at the Balaton Park Circuit in Balatonfőkajár, Hungary, should organizers need it.

With seven race weekends to go in the 2023 season, there’s still plenty more MotoGP to watch before we even think about 2024. Still, whether you’re planning to watch in person or from the comfort of your personal device, this calendar is here to help you sort it out ahead of time.