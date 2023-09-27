It may only be September 27, 2023, but if you’re a MotoGP fan, it’s never to early to get the dates for next year noted on your calendar. 2024 is a special year for MotoGP, too, because it marks the 75th anniversary of international motorcycle grand prix racing. It’s also noteworthy because it’s the first year that at least 40 percent of the fuel used is required to come from non-fossil-based origins.  

We’re still three years away from 2027, which is the deadline by which MotoGP says it wants all teams to convert to 100 percent non-fossil-based fuels. Although 40 percent is nowhere near 100 percent, it’s still a significant leap from zero—so it will be interesting to learn more about those mitigation efforts and how the paddock is proceeding. 

To a degree, the MotoGP calendar has also been arranged with an eye toward making some type of geographic sense regarding travel. While the calendar does a better job of keeping many races in a similar geographic region together than in years past, there are still some choices that aren’t located anywhere near each other. For example, the season opener starts in Qatar in March—and from there, two weeks later, the teams will be back in Portugal and then in Argentina two weeks after that.

2024 MotoGP Provisional Calendar Dates

That said, here’s the full 22-race provisional 2024 MotoGP calendar as released on September 27, 2023. Please note that race dates can and do change in between the time that the provisional calendar is released and the actual race weekends. Some of the dates on this calendar are subject to contracts and/or homologation requirements, and we’ll note those in the listings as appropriate. 

Calendar Date Grand Prix Name Location
March 10, 2024  Qatar  Lusail International Circuit, Doha 
March 24, 2024  Portugal (subject to contract)  Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão 
April 7, 2024  Republica Argentina  Termas de Río Hondo 
April 14, 2024  Americas  Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas 
April 28, 2024  Spain  Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 
May 12, 2024  France  Le Mans 
May 26, 2024  Catalunya  Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 
June 2, 2024  Italy  Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 
June 16, 2024  Kazakhstan (subject to contract and homologation)  Sokol International Racetrack, Almaty 
June 30, 2024  Netherlands  TT Circuit Assen 
July 7, 2024  Germany  Sachsenring, Oberlungwitz 
August 4, 2024  Great Britain  Silverstone Circuit, Towcester 
August 18, 2024  Austria  Red Bull Ring, Spielberg 
September 1, 2024  Aragon  MotorLand Aragon 
September 8, 2024  San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini  Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 
September 22, 2024  India (subject to contract)  Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 
September 29, 2024  Indonesia  Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit 
October 6, 2024  Japan  Mobility Resort Motegi 
October 20, 2024  Australia  Phillip Island 
October 27, 2024  Thailand  Chang International Circuit, Buriram 
November 3, 2024  Malaysia  Sepang International Circuit 
November 7, 2024  Comunitat Valenciana  Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Cheste 

There’s also a reserve event in 2024 at the Balaton Park Circuit in Balatonfőkajár, Hungary, should organizers need it. 

With seven race weekends to go in the 2023 season, there’s still plenty more MotoGP to watch before we even think about 2024. Still, whether you’re planning to watch in person or from the comfort of your personal device, this calendar is here to help you sort it out ahead of time. 

