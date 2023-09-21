MotoGP Eyeing Return To Hungary Starting 2025 Season

The 2023 MotoGP season has been nothing short of exciting so far. With a lot of changes already announced for the 2024 season, even more surprises await us, as MotoGP has just announced that it’s planning its return to Hungary by 2025 at the latest. Dorna Sports and the Hungarian Mobility Development Agency (HUMDA) are working together to certify two venues that could soon host some of the most thrilling racing in the world of motorsports.

Dorna Sports and HUMDA highlight a clear objective: to obtain homologation for both the iconic Hungaroring and the promising newcomer, the Balaton Park Circuit. Should everything go according to plan, both MotoGP and WorldSBK races will be held in the venue in the near future. The Batalon Park Circuit is touted as Europe’s newest top-tier race track, and is situated along the landscape surrounding lake Balaton. It’s a 2.6-mile long track boasting world-class facilities such as a 48 pit garage and VIP lounges. Meanwhile, the Hungaroring is a 2.7-mile circuit, and is the track where the Formula1 Hungarian GP is held.

The partnership between Dorna and HUMDA has a well-defined roadmap. Their main objective is to secure a slot for Balaton Park Circuit on the 2024 WorldSBK calendar. On top of that, this circuit is being considered as a reserve venue for the upcoming 2024 MotoGP season. At present, the track administration, Dorna, and HUMDA are working to ensure that all technical and safety measures are in place before the high-speed spectacle of MotoGP roars back into the Eastern European country.

The grand plan doesn't stop there. Beyond 2024, the anticipation builds for Hungarian MotoGP enthusiasts. The Hungaroring, known for its rich Formula 1 history, is slated to become the host of MotoGP events starting the 2025 season. This transition promises to inject fresh energy into the world of motorcycle racing, captivating fans with its unique challenges and picturesque surroundings.

Another interesting element about this partnership is the potential it holds for MotoGP and WorldSBK to gain new footholds in the East European market. Hungary's motorsports history, combined with its strategic location, makes it an enticing destination for both riders and fans alike. The prospect of expanding the motorsports landscape in this region carries with it the promise of tapping into a vibrant and passionate audience, similar to what we’ve seen in the Asian arena, such as the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang.