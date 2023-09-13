The 2023 MotoGP season has proven itself as nothing short of exciting, filled with thrills, spills, and all the racing action fans could ask for. The most recently concluded round, held at the iconic Misano circuit, saw thousands of passionate fans and spectators flock in from all over the world.

In total, 141,056 MotoGP fans made their way to Misano’s grandstands, trumping the attendance record set by Mugello held on June 11, 2023. Back then, Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello accommodated a whopping 135,670 attendees, all of which witnessed Pecco Bagnaia take the win for Ducati. As for the Misano round which concluded on Sunday, September 10, 2023, 141,056 fans in total made their way to the venue over the course of three days. Moto.It provides us with a breakdown, with 21,688 people in attendance on Friday, 39,944 on Saturday, and 79,424 on Sunday.

According to the organizers, the massive success of the 2023 MotoGP Misano round has sent a “signal of extraordinary vitality.” Misano, as well as all the other international circuits in Italy, have proven themselves as mainstays in the motorsports world. Italy itself is often considered as one of the most passionate countries in the world when it comes to racing. Indeed, the success of the Italian legs of the MotoGP mean that tourism in the region is booming, as a lot of enthusiasts and spectators make the journey from outside the country, and subsequently book accommodations in Italy.

Apart from the heat of the racing itself, the Misano World Circuit in partnership with Red Bull and Cocoricò, organized a special event for the Riccione Club within the grounds of Marco Simoncelli. The event was called Memorabilia, and saw more than 20,000 people in attendance.

Furthermore, before the racing action commenced the following day, the Italian Navy showcased its prowess by conducting flyovers of its F-35B and AV-8B Harrier aircraft right above the circuit. This was followed by a rock rendition of the Italian National Anthem performed by Giulio Maceroni and Alberta Saccani.

Ultimately, the weekend concluded with Jorge Martin taking the win for Pramac Ducati, followed just 1.3 seconds behind by Marco Bezzecchi, also for Ducati. In third place was Pecco Bagnaia who showcased a remarkable performance despite his major accident the week prior. Overall, it was a one-two-three finish for Ducati, in one of the most iconic racing circuits in its home country.