India is home to one of the biggest motorcycles in the entire world, as such it should come as. no surprise that there are also tons of motorsports fans in the Asian country. That being said, the 2023 MotoGP season marks a first for India, as the iconic racing series heads to India for the first time in September, 2023.

Scheduled on the weekend of September 22 to 24, 2023, the Grand Prix of Bharat, as it's called, will head over to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. In line with this momentous occasion, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced an online contest wherein participants stand the chance to win tickets to the racing action in the Grand Prix of Bharat.

The contest mechanics are pretty simple, and it's open to all HMSI customers across India, except for those residing in Tamil Nadu. On top of that, contest participants need not be experienced in the world of racing, but rather, simply be an owner of any Honda motorcycle or scooter. Contest participants simply need to follow HMSI's social media platforms, and post either a photo or video with their Honda motorcycle or scooter. Afterwards, contestants simply have to use the hastags #HondaVirtualBikeParade and #ExciteTheWorld as well as tag HMSI's official accounts at @HondaRacingIndia, and @Honda2WheelerIn, and @BigWingIndia.

The contest is already live and ongoing, having started on August 24, 2023. It'll run until September 1, 2023, and after that period a total of 500 lucky winners will be given tickets to watch the Indian leg of the MotoGP. On top of all that, more than 1,000 winners will be drawn to receive official Honda merchandise.

In line with the announcement of the contest, Director of Sales and Marketing at HMSI Yogesh Mathur stated, "If Honda does not race, there is no Honda, this was a strong belief of our founder, Soichiro Honda. For us, motorsport is not just an event, it is an emotion that helps us bring out the best for the world. With the #HondaExcitesTheWorld MotoGP™ Contest, we are strengthening the racing culture and inspiring riders all over the country to join our Honda rider community."

If you happen to be reading this from India, and would like to participate in the contest, feel free to follow HMSI's social media accounts (linked below) and simply follow the steps written above.