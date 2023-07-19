French Motorcycle Federation Launches New Electric Scooter Racing Series

Apart from preserving the history and legacy of motorcycle racing in France, the FFM, or French Motorcycling Federation, is also broadening its horizons when it comes to two-wheeled racing. Back in 2018, the FFM launched an electric mountain bike racing series in response to the growing popularity of e-bikes. The E-MTB Enduro series proved to be exhilarating, while showcasing the latest in e-bike tech.

This time around, the FFM is launching a new racing series dedicated exclusively to electric scooters. Similar in concept to the eSkootr Championship world racing series, the E’Trott Racing FFM series will feature souped up versions of regular road-going electric scooters, and is mounted in partnership with Time4Racing.

As for who can participate in the electric scooter racing series, the FFM highlights that all holders of an FFM license can join in on the exhilarating, albeit lower speed fun. The way races are conducted is similar to that of motorcycle racing, too. Races consist of a free practice session, a 30-minute qualification round, which is then followed by four races of five minutes plus one lap.

There are currently two categories of scooters, with the first consisting of lightweight scooters weighing no more than 38 kilograms. The second category features more powerful scooters heavier than 38 kilograms. In both categories, the wheels must measure no more than 300 millimeters.

The first racing event under the E’Trott Racing FFM series was held on July 16, 2023, at the Antoine Hubert d'Angerville international circuit. The next event is slated for August 26 to 27, 2023, and will be held at the Carole Circuit alongside the French Superbike Championship. At present, the electric scooter racing series is being held on a regional level, however, the FFM hopes to develop the series and eventually launch it on a national level.

For more information on the E’Trott Racing FFM series, feel free to visit Time4Racing’s official website in the link below. There you’ll find details about technical regulations, safety, as well as more pictures and videos about the new racing series.