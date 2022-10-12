Organizers of the Osaka and Nagoya Motorcycle Shows in Japan have just announced their 2023 motorcycle show plans. If you’ll be in Japan in March or April of 2023, and you’re interested in motorcycles, then you’ll be happy to know that both events will be three days long.

Additionally, since the country has only recently re-opened to tourists because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers will continue to take mitigation steps to protect the health and safety of everyone involved. By now, most of these measures should be second nature: Temperature checks, mask-wearing, social distancing, constant sanitization (both of hands and of surfaces), and so on.

In Osaka, the Japan Motorcycle Popularity and Safety Association announced that the 39th annual Osaka Motorcycle Show will take place from March 17 through 19, 2023. It will be held at INTEX Osaka halls one and two. This year will not only feature the latest and greatest motorcycle models, accessories, and parts—there will also be live stage events, which hasn’t been a thing since 2019.

High school and younger students, as well as people with disabilities, may attend the Osaka Motorcycle Show for free. Adult tickets are available in advance for 1,800 yen (about $12.25), or at the event for 2,200 yen (about $15).

Elsewhere, the Nagoya Motorcycle Show Executive Committee officially announced its plans for the second annual Nagoya Motorcycle Show. The dates for 2023 are April 7 through 9. Since the first-ever Nagoya Motorcycle Show welcomed over 36,000 visitors, organizers expect that it will only continue to grow with time. The venue is the Aichi International Exhibition Center, also called Aichi Sky Expo—and this year’s event will be physically larger and take up more space than the 2022 one.

Much like the Osaka Motorcycle Show, high school and younger students can get in to the Nagoya Motorcycle Show for free. So can women. Adult tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door, with advance tickets available for 1,600 yen (about $11) and same-day tickets costing 1,800 yen (about $12.25).

The Nagoya Motorcycle Show will also have test rides, stage events, and some outdoor activities planned as part of the festivities.