The middleweight motorcycle market is really heating up these days. It's quite evident that the 650cc to 800cc range is where all the excitement is happening. Whether you're into the barebones charm of bikes like the Yamaha MT-07 or the latest additions like the Honda CB750 Hornet, it's crystal clear that the middleweight segment has something for just about every type of rider out there.

It goes without saying that the mid-sized sportbike scene is buzzing with excitement. Two standout options are the Yamaha YZF-R7 and the Aprilia RS 660, both offering their unique appeal. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 remains a timeless choice, although it’s a well-known fact that the good old Ninja has been overtaken in terms of technology and performance by its counterparts.

Interestingly, many manufacturers are sharing platforms in the middleweight segment, creating a variety of models. For instance, Yamaha's MT-07, XSR700, Tenere 700, and YZF-R7 all build upon a common foundation. Aprilia follows suit with the RS 660, Tuono 660, and Tuareg 660. That being said, it's no surprise that Honda might be joining this trend with the rumored Honda CBR750R in the works. It's an intriguing approach to cater to diverse rider preferences within this popular segment.

Kudos to Ben Purvis of Cycle World for delving into the details of the potential Honda CBR750R. If this model sees the light of day, the key differentiator would undoubtedly be its sportier setup. Think low clip-on bars and those aggressive rear-set footpegs. These features would likely deliver a more spirited and sport-oriented riding experience for enthusiasts. It's always exciting to anticipate how manufacturers like Honda innovate in the competitive world of mid-sized sportbikes.

Should it become a reality, the CBR750R will go up against the potent Aprilia RS 660.

It's highly likely that the CBR750R would share the same 755cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine as the Hornet. The Hornet's engine, with its 90 horsepower and 55.3-pound-feet of torque, serves as a strong starting point. Considering the CBR750R's sportier nature, Honda might indeed fine-tune this engine for added power, making it even more thrilling to ride. Such enhancements would align with the expectations of riders seeking a higher-performance experience in the middleweight sportbike category.