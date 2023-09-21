On September 7, 2023, Aprilia turned heads in the global motorcycle market with the launch of the Aprilia RS 457 at the Misano round of the MotoGP. This small displacement sportbike is creating quite a buzz, and it's clear that it's following in the footsteps of its bigger, more performance-focused siblings, the RS 660 and RSV4 1100.

The Aprilia RS 457 stands as the latest addition to the esteemed Noale company's lineup. Interestingly, it is manufactured at Aprilia's factory in India, likely in a move to make it more affordable to a wider audience. That being said, the new sportbike has just been launched in the Indian market. It’s worth noting that the Indian-spec model closely resembles the one unveiled at Misano, showcasing a global design consistency.

The inspiration drawn from Aprilia's RS 660 and RSV4 is evident in the design of the new RS 457. It proudly boasts the same split LED headlights, crowned by a transparent windscreen, lending it a sleek and modern look. To enhance its aerodynamic prowess, the RS 457 features small fin-like vents on the side fairings, strategically positioned below the handlebar. This design choice not only adds to the bike's aesthetics but also contributes to its performance.

Undoubtedly, the most defining feature of the new Aprilia RS 457 is its engine. Powering this machine is a tractable 457cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft which enhances the engine's character, ensuring balanced and responsive performance. With a decent 47 horsepower on tap, riders can expect plenty of excitement on the road and track. Power is transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual gearbox, and for those seeking even quicker shifts, there's the optional quickshifter.

The RS 457 gets ride-by-wire technology offering multiple ride modes catering to a range of riding conditions. Safety isn't overlooked either, with a three-level traction control system and the inclusion of ABS to ensure confident stops when needed. For the tech-savvy rider, all the bike's settings can be conveniently configured via a user-friendly five-inch TFT display. Aprilia has truly packed the RS 457 with impressive technology and performance features, making it an enticing option for motorcycle enthusiasts.

The RS 457's suspension setup comprises inverted front forks and a rear monoshock, a combination known for its ability to provide precise handling and a comfortable ride. Front and rear disc brakes, complemented by ABS, ensure effective stopping power, adding a layer of safety to the riding experience. Rolling on 17-inch wheels wrapped in TVS Protorq Extreme tires, the RS 457 is set to maintain a firm grip on the road, enhancing its overall performance and cornering capabilities.

While Aprilia has yet to announce the exact pricing for this exciting model, expectations are that it will be competitively priced at less than Rs 500,000, or approximately $6,000. In terms of competition, the RS 457 is poised to rival bikes like the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and KTM RC 390, setting the stage for some exciting comparisons in the middleweight sportbike segment. It'll be interesting to see how it stacks up against these established contenders.