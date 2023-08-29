In 2022, Thai Honda released the latest, greatest update to the Forza 350 scooter in the Thai market. With a handful of useful features for everyday riding, smart maxi-scooter styling, a new instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity and more, it seemed like an upscale entry to a market largely dominated by sub-200cc options.

For riders seeking an even more premium Forza 350 experience, that’s also when Team Red started to offer its RoadSync option on that bike. Using the smartphone app of the same name, this app allows riders to use voice controls on Honda bikes that support it. It also offers a dedicated switch cube to operate your smartphone from the left handlebar on supported bikes, including the ADV350, CB1000R, CB750 Hornet, CB300F, Forza 350 and 250, Forza 750, H’Ness CB350, X-ADV, XL750 Transalp, and CB350RS.

That’s cool, we hear you thinking—but you know what would be even cooler? An upgraded suspension. Depending on where you live in the world, you may not give a whole lot of thought to scooter suspensions, because you may not give a whole lot of thought to scooters. If you ride them every single day, though—as many riders in Thailand do—it starts to matter a whole lot more.

Gallery: Honda Forza 350 Dark Gravity Special Edition

8 Photos

In August 2023, Thai Honda introduced the Forza 350 Dark Gravity Special Edition. While the first thing you’ll notice is its excellent black and purple color scheme, the update is more than just new paint and a few decals here and there. Honda teamed up with the folks at Hyperpro Suspension Technology in the Netherlands, which outfitted this special edition with its signature purple rear shocks.

Which came first, the Hyperpro suspension partnership or the black and purple color scheme? The world may never know. If scooter riders looking for a new bike in Thailand end up getting both a better and more stylish ride, who’s going to complain?

Standard features on the Forza 350 include the Honda Selectable Torque Control system, ABS at both ends, LED lighting, USB charging, plenty of underseat storage space, and the Honda Smart Key system.

Pricing for the Forza 350 Dark Gravity Special Edition starts at ฿ 231,900, which is about $6,618 if converted on August 29, 2023. At its 2022 introduction, the standard Forza 350 started at ฿ 179,000, or about $5,111. Given the significant Hyperpro suspension upgrade, however, it’s not difficult to see where the premium price comes from.