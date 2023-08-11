Italian Brand TCX Launches Ikasu Lady Air Summer Sneakers

TCX, an Italian brand specializing in motorcycle-approved footwear, has a wide selection of sneakers, shoes, and boots that cover all the bases when it comes to motorcycle riding. One of the newest additions to the Dainese group of motorcycle clothing and apparel brands, TCX is expanding its offerings for street riders with the launch of the new Ikasu Lady Air riding sneakers.

The new urban riding shoes are designed specifically for lady riders who hit the road on their bikes on a daily basis. Taking into consideration the hot summer weather currently present in the majority of the northern hemisphere, TCX has built the Ikasu Lady Air sneakers with comfort and ventilation in mind. The upper portion of the shoe is made out of a breathable yet abrasion-resistant fabric.

Suede inserts on the toe box and heel provide extra reinforcement and protection. Furthermore, the shoes incorporate D3O protectors at the level of the malleolus. To enhance visibility in low light conditions, the shoes get reflective inserts at the back. Thanks to all these features, the TCX Ikasu Lady Air garners PPE certification according to the EN 13634 standard.

In terms of styling, the Ikasu Lady Air gets a unique design accentuated by its closing system made up of a central zipper attached to elastic bands. This makes wearing and removing the shoes much easier, while still guaranteeing a snug and secure fit when worn. Moreover, TCX has integrated a breathable Ortholite insole meant to provide comfort, along with a ZPlate midsole designed to make walking more comfortable. Last but not least, the shoes get a non-slip Groundtrax sole.

TCX’s newest women’s riding sneakers are offered in a single colorway consisting of black and gray with a white sole. Sizes range from 35 to 42, and the sneakers retail for 179.99 Euros, or about $198 USD. Do note that pricing and availability varies per region, so we recommend getting in touch with your local gear and apparel retailer, or checking out TCX’s official website linked below.