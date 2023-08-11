Cake’s Kid-Focused Two-Wheelers Get New Names

Getting your little ones on two wheels is by far one of the most exciting things of parenthood. Chances are parents are even more excited than the kids themselves. Needless to say, kids of today have it easy, as lots of manufacturers are leveraging on a growing – both literally and business-wise – kids bike market. Back in 2022, for example, Swedish electric two-wheeler specialist Cake released a trio of kid-focused electric two-wheelers.

Back then, Cake’s trio of bikes called the Ready, Steady, and Go were designed specifically to provide kids with an easy-to-learn progression of two-wheelers before upgrading to machines designed not so much for kids, but for kids at heart. The Cake Ready took the form of a no-frills balance bike with no pedals, while the Steady took things up a notch by adding pedals into the mix. Lastly, the Go was a little electric motorbike that was stylized to look like a tiny motocrosser.

For 2023, these three kid focused bikes are still offered by Cake, but have been given new, equally catchy names. The balance bike has been renamed to Tripp, and still serves as a solid entry point for youngsters to learn the basics of balancing. According to Cake, the Tripp is ideal for kids aged 1.5 to four years. Rolling on tiny 12-inch wheels, it allows youngsters to focus solely on balancing, with their feet able to firmly hit the ground when needed. It’s priced at $225 USD.

Up next, the Steady has effectively been renamed the Trapp, which, upon doing a quick Google search, I found to mean “stairs” when translated to English. Indeed, the Trapp seems to be a logical step up from the Tripp, as it’s still a kid-focused bike, but this time complete with pedals and a single-speed, chain-driven drivetrain. This $400 USD bike rolls on 16-inch wheels, and is built around an aluminum frame. According to Cake, this 16.5-pound bike is ideal for kids aged 3.5 to seven years old.

Last but not least, the Go, or the little electric motocrosser, has been renamed the Trull. Designed for kids aged six and above, it reminds me of the brand’s bigger electric enduro, the Kalk, designed for grownups. It’s essentially a full-blown dirtbike with front and rear suspension, knobby tires, and front and rear disc brakes. The electric motor sending power to the back wheel can propel the bike to a top speed of 25 miles per hour, while the battery ensures up to one hour of continuous ride time – so parents, make sure to keep an eye on your kids as they ride. The price? A sweet $3,500 USD.