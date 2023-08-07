Are you a dirt bike fan who’s living in Europe in 2023? If that’s you, then you may want to know about what GasGas has planned for later this year. The brand started its United in Dirt tour back in 2021, and in the past couple of years, it’s been bringing the newest dirt machines in the GasGas lineup to fans for them to try out in person.

Each year since the first, the GasGas United in Dirt tour has hit different countries across Europe, and 2023 is no different. This year, dirt enthusiasts in Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Spain will have the opportunity to check out stops on the latest calendar. The lineup will consist of the entire 2024 lineup, which participants will have the chance to experience in various settings at each stop on the tour.

According to the OEM, the tour this year could see riders starting out on a motocross track in the morning, then switching to woodsy exploration on a completely different bike in the afternoon. GasGas also plans to bring along the SM 700 for the tour, so interested riders can experience all that it has to offer.

Are you interested in getting off-road, but are new to the scene? No need to worry, according to GasGas. These events are intended for a wide range of riders and are meant to be relaxed fun for everyone attending.

Here’s the full 2023 calendar so you can plan:

September 8 and 9, 2023: AMC Genk, Belgium

September 23 and 24, 2023: Lookout Šiklův Mlýn, Czech Republic

October 7 and 8, 2023: Parcmotor Castelloli, Spain

As of August 7, 2023, registration is already open for the Belgium dates in early September. If you’re interested in one of the other dates on the calendar, however, those registration forms aren’t open just yet. We’ll include the link in our Sources to the official signup page for all three events so you can register your interest if you’re planning to attend. GasGas says that the spots fill up fast, so if you think you want to go, you may want to sign up as soon as you can.