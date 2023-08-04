New Lámpago Electric Trike Is A Retro-Chic Way To Get Around Town

Getting around town on an electric bike or scooter has become incredibly popular in Europe. So popular, in fact, that there are tons of new crazy and outlandish designs in the world of personal mobility. The newest of which is this electric trike from a Turkey-based company called Lámpago. The brand’s name, which translates to lightning, is rather ironic as the trike is anything but fast – but it’s surely a looker.

With a top speed limited to 28 miles per hour, you may be wondering: who is this for? Well, it’s certainly a novelty vehicle, and perhaps a chic and stylish alternative to getting around town on a cargo e-bike or e-scooter. As such, it is a personal mobility device and doesn’t need a motorcycle license to operate in Europe, but rather, a class AM or A1 license

From a styling perspective, Lámpago looks sort of like a Vespa sidecar except that the scooter and sidecar have been molded into one. It has streamlined and rounded bodywork like an egg, a door on either side, and two seats positioned one in front of the other. It takes the form of a conventional trike, sort of like a Reliant Robin, with two wheels at the back and one wheel at the front. That being said, the absence of a roof or any structural elements overhead classify this as an electric moped, so a helmet is required for street use.

On the technology side of the equation, the Lámpago is powered by a 60-volt, 30-ampere-hour lithium battery pack that promises a range of about 25 to 45 miles on a single charge. Lámpago doesn’t specify what kind of motor it uses, but it’s speculated that the electric motor has an output of about 1,000 watts. Furthermore, the three-wheeled scooter rolls on 10-inch wheels and comes to a stop with front and rear drum brakes. Total load capacity is said to be 200 kilograms.

As of this writing, Lámpago has not revealed any pricing and availability info on this cute and charming electric three wheeler.