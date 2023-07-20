Are you a Ducati Multistrada owner located in North America? If that’s you, and you’re looking for a fun adventure to take with other Multistrada owners, then you’ll want to know about the 2023 Ducati Giro Alpino Multistrada Adventure event.

Taking place from August 14 through 17, 2023, in beautiful Stowe, Vermont, the 2023 Giro Alpino invites interested Multistrada owners to come visit some of Vermont’s most incredible scenic routes. The first day offers an optional introductory off-road riding course; the second day offers a guided tour; and the third day offers an opportunity for free riding if you want to explore on your own (or with new riding buddies you’ve made).

This is the second year that Ducati North America is arranging a Giro Alpino tour for Multistrada owners, with the first having taken place in 2022 in Breckenridge, Colorado. That event was such a success, organizers decided to bring it back in a new location. Luckily, there’s no shortage of beautiful scenery to experience on your favorite bike in Vermont.

Gallery: 2022 Ducati Giro Alpino Multistrada tour in Breckenridge, Colorado

Participants in the 2023 Ducati Giro Alpino will arrive at the Lodge at Spruce Peak in Stowe, Vermont on Monday, August 14. Planned events are scheduled throughout the day and evening on the 14th, 15th, and 16th, with an option to stay for an additional night and depart after breakfast on the 17th.

2023 Ducati Giro Alpino registration is $595 per person, not including accommodations. A two-night stay at the Lodge in a Classic room is priced at $682, or $769 in a Studio room. If you prefer, a three-night stay in a Classic room will run you $1,023, while a three-night stay in a Studio room costs $1,194.

Your event registration fee for the 2023 Ducati Giro Alpino includes a welcome pack, a cocktail reception and dinner on August 14, a breakfast buffet on August 15, 16, and 17, a guided ride and hosted lunch on August 15, curated self-guided rides on August 16, and a gala dinner and prize ceremony on August 15.

The 2023 Ducati Giro Alpino is open to existing Ducati Multistrada owners only, and you must bring your own bike to participate. For more information, or to sign up for the 2023 Ducati Giro Alpino, be sure to check out the link in our Sources.