Take A Look At Sherco's 2024 Enduro Model Lineup

French off-road motorcycle specialist Shercho has pulled the covers off its 2024 enduro machines. Both four-stroke and two-stroke lineups have received modest updates across the board; small refinements which may not seem like much at first, but when looked at in their entirety, do a rather good job of updating the French brand's model range for improved performance and a more contemporary look.

Starting with the bigger tech updates, the 250cc and 300cc four-stroke engines get a slew of internal refinements such as a new magnesium crankcase, cylinder head, ignition, and clutch cover. All these refinements work together to shed weight by a rather impressive one kilogram. Meanwhile, a new gear sensor improves driveability, while allowing tuners to modify mapping on the first two gears. This is particularly useful for enduro racing, as maximum traction is needed when launching and accelerating.

As for the bike's underpinnings, a new swingarm adorns the rear end of the 2024 Sherco Enduro range – a feature shared on both the four-stroke and two-stroke models. According to the company, the revised swingarm provides better flexibility in the form of improved suspension compliance across a multitude of terrains. At the end of the day, it's all about maintaining traction, and keeping the rear wheel firmly planted on the ground under acceleration.

As for the suspension, both 2T and 4T models are equipped with a fully adjustable closed-cartridge fork from KYB. The rear shock flaunts similar adjustability, and is also from the same Japanese suspension specialist. Rounding up the enhancements for the new enduro bikes are a set of new wheels, Brembo brakes, and Galfer rotors. Additionally, the four-stroke models breathe through a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system.

As for the more minute, albeit the most visible enhancements, the 2024 Sherco enduro models receive updates to the bodywork. For starters, they get a redesigned LED headlight that does a better job of illuminating the trail ahead. The front fender has also been restyled and features a contoured design, giving the bikes a sportier, more athletic look. Last but not least, all models are draped in new graphics consisting of Sherco's signature blue, yellow, and gray color scheme.