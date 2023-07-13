On July 10, 2023, Yamaha Motor Corporation USA issued a safety recall for some 2022 Yamaha Ténéré 700 motorcycles due to the possibility of their front brake calipers having been assembled using bolts with an incorrect thread length.

If bolts with an incorrect thread length were used in the front brake caliper, they could damage the mounting hole threads upon repeated removal and reinstallation. This, in turn, could cause them to lose effectiveness, resulting in a loose or possibly even completely detached front brake caliper. Such a situation could result in a loss of braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash.

Approximately 211 bikes are potentially affected by this recall in the US, representing an estimated two percent of the population. Affected Ténéré 700s were produced between July 27, 2022 and August 29, 2022. The affected VINs range between JYADM12Y8NA002428 and JYADM12Y8NA002638 and are not sequential.

According to Yamaha, one possible warning that this situation exists on a 2022 T7 could be a clunking sound and/or feeling that comes from the front brake under light application. Another possible sign could be if a person has trouble with either the removal or reinstallation of brake caliper bolts after servicing the bike.

In June 2023, Yamaha Motor Company Limited notified Yamaha Motor Corporation USA about a quality control review that it had conducted. In the process of that review, the parent company noted that a vendor had supplied front brake caliper flange bolts that had an incorrect thread length, and that some of these may subsequently have been used on the assembly line during the production of these bikes.

Under the terms of this recall, Yamaha is initiating what it refers to as a Factory Modification Campaign with its authorized dealership network. To that end, it is issuing a Service Bulletin regarding this issue. The recall service will be performed free of charge to customers and will involve dealers examining both the front brake caliper bolts and the caliper mounting-hole threads in detail.

The official Service Bulletin notes that the correct front brake caliper bolts are 40mm long overall, and have a bolt thread area that is 20mm long. If other dimensions are observed on these bolts, they are incorrect and must be replaced with correct ones. Additionally, if these measurements are incorrect, that’s a strong indication that the brake caliper mounting-hole threads must also be carefully examined for damage. If those are found to have damage, the front brake caliper must also be replaced.

If customers with 2022 Yamaha Ténéré 700s experienced this problem and have already paid for service prior to the issuance of this recall, they may be eligible for reimbursement. Owners in this situation should contact Yamaha Customer Relations at 1-866-894-1626 for more information.

Yamaha advises owners of 2022 Yamaha Ténéré 700 motorcycles affected by this recall to not ride their bikes, other than to take them to a dealer, until a recall inspection (and, if necessary, parts replacement) is performed.

Yamaha is notifying its dealership network about this recall between the dates of July 20, 2023, and July 24, 2023. That same date range is also when it plans to notify registered owners of affected 2022 Yamaha Ténéré 700s by mail, as well.

Yamaha Motor Corporation USA’s official number for this recall is 990168. Owners may contact Yamaha Customer Service at 1-800-962-7926. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign number for this recall is 23V-472. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.