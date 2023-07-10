On June 6, 2023, Ducati North America issued a safety recall on all 2020 through 2023 Panigale V2s due to a software error that could activate the headlight daylight position lamp (DRL) while riding at night. If this situation occurs, the headlight may not produce enough light for the rider to properly see the road, which could increase the risk of a crash.

According to Ducati North America, approximately 3,315 motorcycles are believed to be involved, which represents an estimated five percent of the population. Affected motorcycles were produced between December 4, 2019 and May 23, 2023. Affected VINs range from ZDMHAATW0LB000230 to ZDMHAATWXPB012777 and are not sequential.

The problem came to Ducati's attention in February 2023, when some owners complained about malfunctions with the instrument panel automatic light switch on some Panigale V2s. According to the chronology of the problem as reported to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these complaints occurred in multiple markets worldwide, including China, Spain, Japan, the US, and the UK.

In these complaints, users noted that when the backlight setting for the instrument panel was set to Auto mode, it would sometimes change to daytime mode at night for seemingly no reason. Upon analyzing these complaints, Ducati began an internal investigation and discovered an error in software calibration of a dashboard photodiode. The photodiode in question also controls the dashboard backlight, in addition to the DRLs.

Since the photodiode in question also controls the dashboard backlight color, it can also serve as a warning to riders that this situation may have occurred on their Panigale V2. At any time after noticing the change, Ducati says that owners can manually switch on the low beam headlight via the left handlebar switchgear so they can confirm that their headlight is properly illuminated to see the road (and be seen by traffic) at night, until they can visit their local authorized Ducati dealer for recall service.

Under the terms of this recall, Ducati North America will install a software revision on all affected 2020 through 2023 Panigale V2s, free of charge. No component requires replacement to complete this recall; only a software revision. Additionally, Ducati Panigale V2 motorcycles produced on or after May 24, 2023 will come from the factory with the correct software revision activated from the factory, and should not experience this issue.

Ducati North America notified dealers of this recall between May 30, 2023 and June 6, 2023. It sent notifications to registered owners of the affected Panigale V2s between June 20, 2023 and June 27, 2023.

Ducati's number for this recall campaign is SRV-RCL-23-003. Owners may contact Ducati North America Customer Service at 1-888-391-5446. The NHTSA campaign number for this recall is 23V-377. Additionally, owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.