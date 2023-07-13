2023 Suzuki SV650X Makes Its Way To France

When Suzuki released its new 800cc platform, particularly the Suzuki GSX-8S, it was believed that this bike would mark the end of the Suzuki SV650. Indeed, while all signs point to this, there's no denying that the SV650 is sure to go down the motorcycle hall of fame. You could say that nearly all motorcyclists have had at least one encounter with the SV650, given just how ubiquitous it is.

That said, amidst the launch of the cutting edge middleweights in Suzuki's lineup, it seems that the Japanese manufacturer hasn't yet forgotten about the little old SV650. Over in France, the 2023 SV650X has just been published on Suzuki's official website, hinting that the middleweight retro-style machine may not be saying goodbye just yet. France, in particular, has been on the receiving end of numerous special edition Suzuki machines, but whether or not the 2023 SV650X is a French exclusive isn't confirmed.

Needless to say, the SV650 – be it in its standard or X platform – doesn't really need an introduction. For the uninitiated, however, the bike has set the global standard for a middleweight naked sportbike for the better part of two decades due to its sheer simplicity. The SV650 truly embodies the saying "less is more," and could even be described as the very best do-it-all bike out there. In fact, back in 2020, I wrote an article highlighting why the SV650 could be considered the best all-rounder machine.

As for the 2023 Suzuki SV650X, it doesn't really get anything new. It does, however, get a sleek gray paint job with contrasting bronze alloy wheels. The retro-inspired elements that have come to definet eh SV650X are all retained – from the headlight cowl, low-slung bars, and cropped tail section. It's powered by the same decades-old 645cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin engine with an output of 73 horsepower and 45 pound-feet of torque, and retails for 7,999 Euros, or about $8,981 USD.