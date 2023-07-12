The Emilia Romagna area of Northern Italy was devastated by severe rain in May 2023. Over the course of 36 hours, an incredible 200 millimeters of rain fell, with some regions getting up to 500 millimeters. To put this in context, such a rainfall generally occurs over a six-month period.

The implications were disastrous, as the extreme rainfall caused extensive flooding, destroying numerous homes and livelihoods. To make matters worse, the floods occurred immediately after an extended period of drought, aggravating the region's suffering.

For those unfamiliar with the region, Emilia Romagna is known as Italy's Motor Valley, and it is home to renowned manufacturers like Ducati, Energica, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and others. Furthermore, it is significant as an agricultural center inside Italy. As you can imagine, the aftermath was quite harsh, with 36,000 people left homeless and two people killed.

The Emilia Romagna area is steadily recovering and restoring stability after the disastrous flooding a few months ago. Despite the difficulties, life goes on, and the region's reputation as Italy's automotive capital has brought together a large number of enthusiastic individuals eager to contribute to the recovery efforts. Notably, Aprilia, a renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer, is actively involved in the region's assistance. Aprilia has announced an initiative to raise funds for the upcoming Misano MotoGP circuit by setting up a separate grandstand dubbed the Aprilia Tribuna exclusively for fans.

This special grandstand will be located in Grandstand B and will be devoted to Aprilia enthusiasts, with specific parking places for cars and motorbikes. The San Marino Grand Prix will take place on September 9 and 10, 2023. Those who buy an Aprilia grandstand ticket will receive the Aprilia Racing Kit, a bundle of products from the prestigious Italian brand. The package includes a T-shirt particularly created to raise funds for flood victims in the Emilia Romagna area, with earnings going to the Emilia Romagna Civil Protection.

For those of you who are interested in watching the racing action unfold in the Aprilia Tribuna at Misano, tickets are now available online via the Aprilia website linked below. For those who want to watch the main event on Sunday, the ticket is priced at 198 Euros ($218 USD). Meanwhile, the weekend package (Saturday and Sunday) is 218 Euros (240 Euros). Kids under 12 years old pay only 5 Euros and 10 Euros respectively.