It's difficult to say which thing MV Agusta loves more: special editions, or nostalgia. Nevertheless, if you're more of a "why can't we have both?" type of person, then MV Agusta most certainly has you covered with its latest creation, the MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America Special Edition.

Unveiled to the world on July 11, 2023 (which is a full seven days after America's birthday, we might add), MV Agusta says that it wanted to hark back to the original America with this bike. For those unfamiliar, it was 1975 when MV Agusta first introduced the 750S America to the world.

The model name may be a reference, but just about every detail between the two bikes is completely different. To be totally fair, though, it has been an entire 50 years, and technology in the motorcycling world has advanced significantly in just about every way.

MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America Special Edition Equipment



In 2023, the MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America Special Edition is powered by the same liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 12-valve, 798cc triple that's the hallmark of a Dragster. It makes a claimed 140 horsepower at 12,300 rpm, alongside 87 newton-meters (or 64.1 pound-feet) of torque at 12,800 rpm. This engine is mated to a six-speed transmission, which utilizes MV's Smart Clutch System (SCS) 3.0, a hydraulically-actuated automatic clutch.

Suspension consists of an upside-down Marzocchi fully adjustable front fork with diamond-like coating (DLC) treatment and anodized fork legs. A fully adjustable progressive Sachs monoshock unit is on duty in the rear. Brakes are by Brembo, with a pair of radial four-piston calipers and 320mm floating discs up front, and a single two-piston caliper and 220mm disc in the rear. Continental ABS is present at both ends, and it has rear wheel lift-up mitigation and cornering functionality.

The MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America Special Edition rolls on a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear wheel, as you'll note in the photos and video, also gets a rather spectacular carbon fiber cover that gives a solid look to the bike. It also offers a neat contrast to the red, white, and blue livery splashed across the entirety of this bike.

Dry weight is listed as 385.80 pounds, or you can get it down to 368.17 pounds if you outfit it with the optional Special Parts full exhaust (and accompanying ECU map), which is intended for track use only.

1975 MV Agusta 750S America Equipment

By contrast, the 1975 MV Agusta 750S America was powered by an air-cooled, 789cc inline four-cylinder engine that made a claimed 75 horsepower at 8,500 rpm. It made use of four 26mm Dell'Orto VHB carburetors to help it suck, squeeze, bang, blow, and make power, and it had a five-speed gearbox with a shaft final drive.

Suspension was by Ceriani at both ends, and brakes consisted of a dual disc setup in front and an SLS drum in the rear. Dry weight was listed as a very chunky 517 pounds.

When it was new, the original 1975 MV Agusta 750S America cost about $6,000. That may not sound like much in 2023. However, a quick conversion reveals that it's equivalent to about $35,024, which almost makes the actual price of the new MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America Special Edition seem like a bargain.

Pricing and Availability of the Dragster RR SCS America Special Edition

Here in 2023, the MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America Special Edition's actual price starts at $28,247. It features a numbered plaque on the top triple clamp, as well as a certificate of authenticity. If it's your American dream, your best bet is to reach out to your local MV Agusta dealer in the US as soon as possible, because only 300 of these bikes will be made and sold.