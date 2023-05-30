Is Honda Planning To Launch The Zoomer E And Dax E In India?

On January 10, 2023, Honda unveiled three electric two-wheelers modeled after its iconic models: the Dax, Zoomer, and Cub. Initially launched in the Chinese market, these charming electric mopeds took the iconic styling of these models and packaged them into affordable and approachable commuters.

In a couple of months, these models made their way to neighboring Asian countries, and now, two of them, the Honda Dax E and Zoomer E, could soon be making their way to the Indian market. According to multiple sources, Honda has filed patents for the two models in the Indian market. Interestingly, however, it remains uncertain whether or not Honda will indeed be launching these electric two-wheelers, as it already has the electric Activa in its pipeline. Nevertheless, let's take a closer look at these two charming electric two-wheelers.

For starters, both these models feature styling reminiscent to the iconic Zoomer scooter and Dax mini-bike. The Zoomer E, as it's called, features a rugged scooter platform with exposed tubular steel. It gets twin LED headlights and a rolls on burly dual-purpose tires. Meanwhile, the Dax E gets its charming underbone frame, but instead of a tiny internal combustion engine under the seat, it gets a large battery pack. Both bikes are equipped with an LCD instrument cluster and disc brakes front and rear.

In terms of performance, the Dax E and Zoomer E are equipped with a Bosch rear hub motor that gives the scooter a top speed of just 15 miles per hour. As for the rather large battery pack housed beneath the saddle, it's good for around 50 miles of range on a single charge – more than enough for a couple days' worth of commuting in the city. In the event you do find yourself out of juice when out on a ride, there's no need to worry as both the Dax E and Zoomer E are equipped with pedals.

At the end of the day, the Zoomer E and Dax E can't really be considered as electric scooters that can be substitutes for a traditional gasoline-powered two-wheeler. They're more of charming toys that can be used as a last-mile mobility option. That said, Honda's move of patenting the two electric models could hint at their intention of launching them in the market in the not-too-distant future. The exact form they'll take, as well as the specs of the two models, however, remains to be confirmed.