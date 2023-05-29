HJC Presents New Miles Morales Graphic For RPHA 11

Korean helmet manufacturer HJC is one of the most popular helmet manufacturers in the world. The brand itself acknowledges this with the its tag line "#1 In The World," and it's easy to understand why this brand is so popular. Not only is it one to continuously roll out new models certified to the latest standards across all disciplines, it also has one of the widest selection of helmets from any manufacturer in the business.

On top of that, the brand continues rolling out new designs of its existing models. Take, for example, the RPHA 11 Pro in a new Miles Morales graphic. Adding to this helmets wide selection of movie-inspired motifs, the new Miles Morales graphic will particularly appeal to Spider-Man fans who enjoyed the Spider-Verse series of films, the newest of which, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," is slated for launch on June 2, 2023.

Taking advantage of the hype surrounding the new movie, the HJC RPHA 11 Pro Miles Morales graphic features prominent styling cues from Spider-Man, including a red web pattern spread across the entire helmet, as well as Spidey's eyes situated at the area of the top vents. There's also a Spider insignia at the back of the helmet, and a Marvel logo on the spoiler, right above the heat extractors. HJC's RPHA logo is also prominently displayed on the sides of the helmet.

In terms of specifications, you're probably already familiar with the RPHA 11 Pro, so let's just gloss over the details. The sporty full-face helmet is made out of a PIM Plus fiber shell, and is equipped with adjustable ventilation on the chin, top, and rear of the helmet. On the inside, the completely removable liner is lined with an antibacterial MultiCool liner, and is washable for added longevity. HJC equipped this helmet with the RapidFire II screen, allowing for easy removal of the visor, which is equipped with a Pinlock Max Vision anti-fog film.

In terms of availability, the HJC RPHA 11 Pro Miles Morales graphic is offered in all the same sizes as the standard RPHA 11, that's to say from XS to 2XL. It's also priced the same as all other movie and video game replica helmets at $629.99 to $634.99.