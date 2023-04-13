Helmet maker HJC’s partnership with DC Comics continues with its newest graphic in the RPHA 11 Pro Series lineup, featuring longtime Batman villain Two-Face. The supervillain’s origin story involves mild-mannered, justice-minded Gotham City district attorney Harvey Dent and a life-changing run-in with gangster Sal Maroni and some acid. Add those things together and you get the supervillain known as Two-Face, now depicted in colorful detail on the latest HJC RPHA 11 Pro helmet graphic.

The RPHA 11 Pro was originally developed by HJC for the racetrack and is now a solid option for a sport full-face helmet. It meets DOT and ECE 22.05 standards, and its shell utilizes what HJC calls its Premium Integrated Matrix (PIM) construction. This includes multiple layers of material sandwiched together, including carbon and carbon-glass hybrid fabrics to create a more comfortable, lightweight helmet that HJC says is also shock-resistant.

The shield included with the RPHA 11 Pro is the HJ-26, which offers 95 percent UVA and UVB protection. It also comes with tear-off posts, and you can purchase tear-off strips separately if you wish to use them. A dark smoke tinted shield is also included. The removable interior includes glasses grooves to comfortably accommodate riders who wear eyeglasses. The fabric used inside is MultiCool with Polygiene antibacterial treatment, which is both moisture-wicking and quick-drying. The removability means you can also take that funky helmet interior out and wash it as needed after your spirited rides.

Gallery: HJC RPHA 11 Pro Two-Face Graphic

10 Photos

The RPHA 11 Pro features HJC’s MotoGP-derived ventilation channels to promote both aerodynamic and ventilation properties. Other features include Emergency Kit cheek pads to aid first responders in the event of a rider emergency, and aid in expedient helmet removal. The RPHA 11 Pro also comes with HJC’s Rapid Fire shield replacement system, which uses a simple ratchet mechanism to allow toolless switches of the face shield as the rider requires.

All interior and exterior parts of the RPHA 11 Pro are replaceable, including all the exterior vents, the chin curtain, breath deflector, gear plate set, cheek pads, and headliner—as well as the shields, of course. Sizing ranges from XS to 2XL, with a full size chart of specific head circumference, cheek pad, and liner sizes available on the HJC website (link in Sources).

HJC offers its helmets worldwide, although not all graphics are available in all markets. Pricing and availability may vary, so your best bet if you’re interested in getting your hands on the Two-Face lid is to reach out to your local authorized HJC retailer. In the US, the MSRP of the HJC RPHA 11 Pro Two-Face is $629.99.