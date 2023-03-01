HJC Unveils The RPHA 1 Fabio Quartararo Replica Helmet

In January, 2023, it was announced that 2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo was leaving Scorpion Helmets, and signing a sponsorship with HJC for the upcoming season. While nothing changes in terms of machinery—he will continue to race aboard the Yamaha YZF-M1—helmets have always played a major role in MotoGP, not only for safety, but for marketing and advertising purposes, as well.

HJC is widely regarded as one of the top-tier helmet brands in the world, simply because of how the company manages to strike a balance between technology, styling, and price. The Korean company continues innovating with its expansive array of helmets spread across all disciplines of riding. When it comes to performance-oriented lids, however, HJC's RPHA range undeniably leads the charge. The newest and most premium model is the RPHA 1, the brand's first FIM-homologated racing helmet. For 2023, the RPHA 1 gets special treatment in the from of a replica model of Fabio Quartararo's new lid.

Set to begin deliveries in spring, the HJC RPHA 1 Quartararo edition is a near-identical replica of the Frenchman's racing lid for the 2023 season. It has the signature Diablo on the top of the helmet, which is most prominent when charging down the straights in a fully tucked position. The Monster Energy logo and Quartararo's iconic number 20 stylized in Diablo fashion also figure prominently in the design.

On the tech side of the equation, the RPHA 1 needs no introduction, and is certified to the highest standards. Apart from being the first FIM-homologated helmet in HJC's lineup, it also conforms to the latest ECE 22.06 standard. It sports a PIM Plus carbon and fiberglass composite shell. For extra comfort on both the road and track, it features the ACS ventilation system designed to channel air through the openings in the front, and extract heat from the vents at the back. Lastly, it gets an aerodynamic spoiler at the rear, and an HJ-35 visor with a Pinlock 120 anti-fog lens as standard.

HJC offers the RPHA 1 Fabio Quartararo Replica in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL, retailing at a premium price of 999.90 Euros, or approximately $1,059 USD. For more information on the HJC RPHA 1, as well as the other helmets in HJC's arsenal, visit their official website in the source links below.