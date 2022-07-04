HJC has risen to fame as one of the top-tier helmet brands in the entire motorcycle industry. Thanks to its incredibly vast array of helmets across all segments of motorcycling, there’s an HJC lid for everyone. Personally, I’ve owned quite a few HJC helmets, and all of them have been incredibly impressive both in terms of comfort and style (thankfully, I have yet to test their safety capabilities, so I’ll take their ECE certification’s word for it).

Another strong selling point from HJC is the fact that they have a multitude of graphics to choose from. Among all the helmet manufacturers out there, HJC has managed to acquire the rights to produce themed helmets from the likes of Marvel, DC, and Pixar. We’ve already seen the Captain America themed RPHA 11, menacing designs like Venom, Carnage, and Joker, and cute designs like the Minions in HJC’s RPHA range. This time around, three new graphics join the RPHA 11’s already vast color options to choose from.

HJC RPHA 11 Green Goblin

Adding to its already impressive repertoire of superhero and movie-themed lids, the manufacturer has just released three new graphics for the popular RPHA 11 race helmet. The first one comes in the form of the Green Goblin, one of the many supervillains in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. In the RPHA 11’s case, Green Goblin’s depiction is clearly that of the comic books as opposed to the one seen on the silver screen. It features the classic green and purple colors associated with the villain, as well as his signature pumpkin bomb depicted at the back of the helmet.

HJC RPHA 11 Dragon

Up next, is a more lighthearted design called the Dragon. It features the eyes and scales of Toothless from the DreamWorks film ‘How To Train Your Dragon.’ It’s certainly a cute design that leans on the subtler side of things thanks to its dark gray and black motif. It’s really just Toothless’ eyes that stand out. The last graphic themed graphic for the RPHA 11 comes in the form of The Punisher, with Marvel’s iconic antihero’s Skull insignia prominently displayed on the top of the helmet. It also features the RPHA series ‘R’ logo embellished in-theme on the sides of the helmet.

HJC RPHA 11 Punisher

As for pricing, it’s no surprise that HJC’s themed helmets come at quite a premium. All three graphic options retail for 599.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $635 USD—quite a premium when compared to the helmet’s 399.99-Euro ($424 USD) price tag in plain-color form.