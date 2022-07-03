New for 2022, Shark’s got a colorway update for its open-face jet helmet called the City Cruiser.

Starting out with the shell, the model uses a polycarbonate shell. There are two shell sizes for the XS to XL size run. Beneath the shell, Shark uses a multi-density EPS foam for protection. While the colors were updated, the helmet is still ECE 22.05 homologated according to Shark’s website, but a 22.06 update hasn’t been announced yet.

Also according to Shark, the jet helmet can protect your lower face by up to 75% more than something. The brand didn’t explicitly state what they were comparing the model against, but it’s likely that the prior generation of the model was its point of comparison.

Speaking of protecting your face, the City Cruiser comes with an optical class 1 visor with variable thickness and an anti-scratch and anti-fog treatment. There is also a second visor that tucks neatly into its shell and it carries a UV380-approved rating it also gets an anti-scratch treatment just like the main visor.

Ventilation is optimized with a top vent and side vent. Being an open-face helmet, you get a large amount of airflow for your face but the top and exhaust vents allow for the venturi effect to flow even more air for a cooler riding experience.

Securing the helmet on your head is a micrometric buckle, and the interior is made from Microtech, a recycled material that has anti-microbial properties that are certified by Aegis. The pads are also removable and washable and you can also wear a pair of glasses with Shark’s Easy Fit system. There are also speaker cutouts, and the helmet is ready for the Sharktooth comms system or any other system from either Cardo or Sena.

Gallery: Shark City Cruiser New Colors 2022

6 Photos

As for the colors, the City Cruiser comes in a range of fourteen different hues for you to choose like Karonn gloss in gray, Karonn Mat graphics in high-viz, Karonn Mat graphics in red, two-tone in gloss, solids in gloss, solids in matte, two-tone in matte, and the Genom Mat graphics in black or red.

The price of this helmet is about $210 USD (€203.99 EUR), and it comes with Shark’s five-year warranty. Choose from a wide range of sizes from XS to XL.