Shark Launches New Color Options For EVO-ES And EVO-GT Models

Indeed, Shark's helmets are among the best in the game. The French helmet maker is a staple in the world of racing, with top-tier racers like Scott Redding and Jorge Martin choosing Shark helmets to protect their noggins while they're out racing. That said, us common folk are assured of the helmet's top-tier protection, regardless of the type of helmet we choose from.

Shark has just announced new colors for both the EVO-GT and EVO-ES models, so if you're a fan of Shark's touring line, now is the time to get your hands on one. Let's start with the EVO-GT, the newest member of the EVO family. The Shark EVO-GT will now come in four distinct color schemes. The helmet is differentiated by a sleek base color that is accented by bright elements that give it a sporty appearance.

When the chin guard is adjusted, the EVO-Auto-up/Auto-down GT's feature raises or lowers the visor. It also has the Safe Lock system, which guarantees that the chin guard stays in position at all times, including after an impact. Lastly, an anti-scratch-treated VZ 250 visor, with a Pinlock 120 Max Vision anti-fog visor included in the package, and an interior sun visor with a central slider allow for optimal visibility in all weather conditions. The EVO-GT gets a price tag amounting to $524 USD.

Then there's the EVO-ES, which debuted in 2020. For 2022, there are a few additional stylistic choices, including "KEDJE" matte design options and a new matte-colored Sharktooth variant. A rather cute name for Shark's exclusive in-helmet entertainment system, which lets you connect to your personal devices through Bluetooth.

The EVO-ES also has the same chin-guard-locking technology as the EVO-ONE 2, as well as an inside sun visor and VZ 150 exterior visor with scratch and fog resistance treatment. The EVO-ES starts at £289.99 ($362 USD) and goes up to £329.99 ($411 USD) for those with fancier graphics. The range-topping Sharktooth model is priced at £379.99, making out to around $474 USD. All of the helmets listed above are available in sizes XS to XL.