Warmer weather is approaching, and there's no better time than now to get out on our enduro and adventure bikes and hit the trails. Naturally, this entails updating our riding gear. KLIM is a well-known adventure and enduro gear and equipment manufacturer, and it has now released its 2022 gear collection in conjunction with its Racer Support Program, which begins on July 1, 2022. Off-road racers with at least a year of experience are urged to apply for racing gear sponsorship.

The Racer Support Program is designed to assist privateers who satisfy the program's requirements with the financial burden of racing. KLIM off-road gear is made to provide riders with the tools they need to have the greatest experience possible, regardless of the conditions. These off-road kits all have distinct material layouts for varied levels of mobility, breathability, and durability to reach that purpose. Let's take a closer look at KLIM's 2022 off-road gear lineup.

Dakar Series

Massive adjustable vents on the pant legs, as well as various stretchable panels, leather sections, and abrasion-resistant 840D Cordura in critical spots, make the Dakar series gear a combination of durability, comfort, and ventilation. The Dakar Jersey, meanwhile, has durable sleeves, vented sides, a zippered sleeve pocket, and a lightweight core for off-road riding.

Mojave Series

The revamped Mojave series emphasizes ventilation while keeping durability, with trousers made of new, very durable Karbonite Mesh, which can also be found in KLIM's Induction street motorcycle gear. Light hues absorb less heat in the sun, keeping you cooler on longer rides. The Dakar Pant shares certain important materials and a pair of pockets, for even more versatility. The Mojave Jersey has also been modified to include a more open mesh body for better ventilation, as well as the same robust sleeve material as the Dakar Jersey.

XC Lite Series

The XC Lite series, available for both men and women, is at the top of the KLIM's enduro gear range. The XC Lite line is designed with the aggressive trail rider and racer in mind, with an emphasis on comfort in extreme conditions where ventilation, moisture-wicking materials, and highly flexible textiles may make or break the experience. Even with leather overlays and strong materials in high-wear areas, durability is not overlooked, and riders can be assured of top-tier safety and protection.