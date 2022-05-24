British Gear Manufacturer RST Releases Ambush Touring Jacket

Adventure-oriented jackets tend to be bulky and loaded with features to suit long days on the saddle. While not to the liking of all types of riders, those who frequently embark on expeditions aboard their trusty adventure bikes certainly appreciate the features these jackets have to offer. British equipment maker RST has a new ADV jacket that employs a more sober, monotone design—veering away from the loud hi-viz designs that are very common these days.

With the arrival of the Ambush jacket, an adventure-touring jacket aimed to replace the X-Raid, British equipment company RST adds a little innovation to its line of touring equipment, notably its collection of top-of-the-range Pro Series models. The jacket keeps the same adaptable, adventure-oriented style as its predecessor, but adds a few military-inspired touches for a sleeker look and versatile functionality.

The Ambush is a textile jacket constructed of HTC, a high-abrasion-resistant synthetic nylon fabric, and ballistic nylon fibers. Because it has a waterproof SinAqua Pro membrane, a detachable inner thermal lining, and ventilation holes with watertight zips, the model is suitable for all seasons.

The jacket, like other adventure and touring gear, has multiple pockets on the inside and exterior, with two mesh pockets on the hips standing out. A MOLLE connection on the chest allows for the installation of extra equipment. Zips and buttons secure the closing, and there are tightening straps on the arms and at the waist. For especially long rides in the summer, a hydration pocket may be added to the jacket.

The Ambush comes equipped with CE-certified level 2 elbow and shoulder protection, as well as level 2 back protection. As a result, the model is certified PPE in accordance to EN17092 class AA. The RST Ambush jacket is exclusively available in black, and in sizes from small all the way up to 5XL, and costs 379.96 euros, which translates to roughly $395 USD. Additionally, RST also offers matching pants of the same name, and with similar practical and protective feature as the jacket. The RST Ambush riding pants retail for 229 euros ($238 USD).