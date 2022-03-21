Most enduro gear lacks pockets and storage for even essential items like smartphones, keys, and wallets. Additionally, dual-sport and enduro bikes rarely offer luggage accommodations, forcing many riders to turn to backpacks. However, off-road riders require users to minimize baggage to maintain the beneficial power-to-weight ratio and rider balance.

Klim’s new Arsenal 15 and Arsenal 30 backpacks strike the optimal balance between a lightweight form and feature-rich function. The off-road specialty brand based the two new bags on the popular Nac Pak, but the Arsenal line improves on that winning recipe with enhanced load compression, increased stability, amplified venting, and updated ergonomics.

Gallery: Klim Arsenal 15 and Arsenal 30 Dual-Sport Backpacks

5 Photos

Starting with the medium-capacity Arsenal 15, Klim offers 14-liters of storage and measures 19 inches tall, 10.75 inches wide, 8 inches deep. The. 500D Cordura nylon shell provides abrasion protection while the polyurethane-coated outer panel and 600D waterproof back panel shield the inner contents from water, mud, and sweat.

The pack’s chest harness features four-point, adjustable webbing straps that offset the need for stabilizing waist straps. The back panel boasts offset mesh and corrugated foam pillows to increase airflow and perforated mesh on the shoulder straps deliver extra breathability. Each Arsenal 15 comes with Klim’s three-liter, shape-shifting Hydrapak water bladder for sufficient hydration on the trail. The Arsenal 15 comes in three colorways and retails for $219.99.

The Arsenal 30 carries over many of the Arsenal 15’s main features but bumps storage capacity up to 29 liters. An open back panel and oversized 3D mesh pillows deliver extra ventilation while added side pockets accommodate easily accessible items such as tire tubes and phones. Due to the similarities between the bags, users can swap chest harnesses, shoulder straps, and waist belts between the Arsenal 15 and 30.

At $279.99, the top-of-the-line Arsenal 30 comes with a three-liter Hydrapak and customers can choose between three different color schemes. The Klim Arsenal 15 and Arsenal 30 dual-sport backpacks may be heavy on the features but they remain light on the trail.