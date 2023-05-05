Yamaha launched the Yamaha Racing Heritage Club (YRHC) at EICMA 2021. The organization helps collectors maintain classic Grand Prix, Superbike World Championship (WSBK), Endurance World Championship (EWC), and Dakar Rally machines.

In 2022, YRHC hosted events at Britain’s Donington Park and Italy’s Automotoclub Storico Italiano (ASI) Motoshow, but the club has even bigger plans for 2023. Yamaha will celebrate several model anniversaries this year, and four events will help rally the troops around Team Blue.

The brand will first commemorate the TZ series’ 50th anniversary with the Sunday Ride Classic at France’s Paul Ricard Circuit on May 6-7, 2023. TZ250 rider and 1984 250cc World Champion Christian Sarron will be in attendance alongside 1975 350cc World Champion Johnny Cecotto and 1977 Formula 750 World Champion Steve Baker.

Come summer, the bLU cRU will honor the R1’s 25th anniversary at Yamaha Racing Experience in Mugello, Italy. Held on July 21-22, 2023, current-gen R1 riders and Superbike World Championship teammates Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli will headline the festivities. GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team riders Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner will only enhance the star power, but Yamaha teases special guests from past and present as well.

Less than a fortnight later, YRHC will return to Donington Park for the CRMC Classic Motorcycle Festival on July 30-31, 2023. The Japanese firm intends to showcase both the TZ and R1 lines at the event.

Yamaha will then wrap up the 2023 schedule by ringing in the 50th anniversary of the YZ series at the Veterans MX of Nations in England on August 24-28, 2023. Flanked by legendary YZ machines, three-time 125cc MX World Champion Alessio Chiodi and former Yamaha factory motocross team manager Michele Rinaldi will help the OEM celebrate the occasion.

To register to become a YRHC member and to attend the 2023 events, head over to the organization’s webpage (in the Sources below).