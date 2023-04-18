The Quail Motorcycle Gathering annually assembles some of the most coveted vintage motorcycles in the country. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival made a triumphant return in 2022. Now that the Quail Motorcycle Gathering has its groove back, the 2023 edition will take to Carmel-By-The-Sea, California’s Quail Lodge & Golf Club yet again on May 6, 2023.

Seasoned eventgoers and first-time attendees alike can expect the same high-quality collection with 11 traditional classes including American, British, Italian, Other European, Japanese, Competition On Road, Competition Off Road, Antique, Custom/Modified, Choppers, and Extraordinary Bicycle/Scooter models. The 2023 installment will spice things up as well, with Featured Classes consisting of the Italian and Single category, 1970s Vintage Muscle examples, and a 'Bring on the Baggers' display.

In addition to the two-wheeled eye candy, the Quail Motorcycle Gathering will also honor three-time AMA Grand National Flat Track champion (1985-1987) and AMA Superbike champion (1988) Don "Bubba” Shobert. As a part of the celebratory proceedings, Shobert will participate in a fireside chat on-stage during the event.

“Bubba Shobert is an icon in the motorcycling world, so we are thrilled to honor him as our Legend of the Sport this May,” acknowledged Quail Lodge & Golf Club general manager Kai Lermen. “Each year, we recognize those influential individuals who have made significant achievements and contributions to motorcycling, and Bubba’s accomplishments speak for themselves.”

One day prior to the event, on May 5, 2023, enthusiasts will kickstart the festivities with The Quail Ride. The 100-mile group ride welcomes both vintage and modern motorcycles with a route winding through the Monterey Peninsula’s picturesque backroads. Riders should also bring their appetites, as organizers will provide both lunch and dinner.

On the day of the Gathering, The Quail will welcome enthusiasts of all ages, families, and pets. Admission-only credentials cost $60 per person but guests can upgrade to an Admission + Hospitality credential (lunch buffet and parking included) for $175. For budding moto fanatics, the young adult (13-18 years of age) credential goes for just $20 while children 12 years and under earn free admission. Those riding to the event can also expect free gear valet service.