It’s February 16, 2023, and you know what that means? If you’re in Toronto, Canada, it means you have one day before the 2023 Toronto Motorcycle Show officially kicks off. After a three-year hiatus, the province’s premiere powersports program is back on the calendar, and will run from February 17 through 19, 2023. Since Monday, February 20 is Family Day, this is a pretty great way to get into the celebratory mood, as well.

The 2023 show will take place at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place in Toronto, and there’s plenty to see and do for everyone who attends. While you’ll be able to see all the latest models of bikes from a multitude of your favorite OEMs, there are also plenty of hands-on opportunities for both kids and adults who are bike-curious and want to get a taste of two-wheeled life.

Kids Riding Academy and Strider Adventure Zone are both here to get youth on two wheels for the first time, in a safe and controlled environment. For the adults who’ve never thrown a leg over a bike, there’s Moto Intro, which offers personalized 30-minute sessions with certified instructors to give interested adults their first experiences on motorbikes and trikes. Don’t have your own gear? Don’t worry, that’s also provided for the duration of your session.

What if you’re already an experienced road rider, but you’re interested in getting into adventure riding? That’s what the ExPLR Adventure Zone is for, and it’s full of seminars and helpful information to help answer some of your questions and give you an introduction to what may become your newest two-wheeled passion.

For those who want to purchase their tickets ahead of time, you can visit the link in our Sources to get tickets for the whole family online. Prices range from $11 for juniors aged six to 14, up to $20 for a full-price adult ticket. There’s also a family pass available at the discounted price of $48, which covers the entrance fee for two adults and two juniors. Children aged five and under get in for free, and Seniors aged 65 and above can get in for $15. (Please be aware that there is a $1.50 surcharge per ticket for each ticket purchased online.)

If you’re in Montreal, don’t worry—the Montreal Motorcycle Show is headed your way from February 24 through 26, 2023. Unfortunately, the 2023 shows in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Quebec have all been canceled, but the show’s organizers are hopeful for events in 2024.