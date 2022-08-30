On August 29, 2022, Strider Bikes officially announced its newest program to help get kids riding. The Adaptive Strider program is the Rapid City, South Dakota-based balance bike maker’s newest initiative to get as many kids who want to ride on bikes as possible.

If you know any toddlers in your life who have height and/or limb differences, their individual and specialized needs are what Strider aims to address with this program. It’s one thing to see someone out riding and think that you want to give it a try, but it’s tough when bikes just don’t fit you correctly. The Adaptive Strider program creates one-of-a-kind bikes that are designed to specifically fit a given child.

Are you thinking that this sounds great—but also sounds expensive? Text on the official Adaptive Strider program website reads, in part, “with a newly purchased Strider Bike, we will work directly with you to ensure proper fit and provide modifications to the bike at no additional cost.” Elsewhere, it reads, “our mission is to build lightweight, efficient, all-terrain bikes that develop two-wheeled balance, coordination, and confidence in children. And we mean ALL children.”

So, how does it work? Parents or guardians of children with bikes purchased through the Adaptive Strider program will need to provide specific information about the child for each build. This includes information about what modifications will be necessary, as well as measurements and a seated photo of the child for whom the bike is being built.

If you’re interested, you should fill out this form before purchasing a Strider Bike. That way, the Strider fabrication team can review this information, contact you for any further information that it might need before beginning the build, and complete your purchase of the bike. Once that process is complete, the modified Strider Bike will ship to you approximately two to three weeks after your purchase, with all modifications already installed.

Currently, Strider advises that it can only ship to locations within the continental United States. However, if you’re interested in shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, or via expedited shipping methods, you can call 605-342-0266 to discuss those options.

We’ll include a link to the Adaptive Strider Program in our Sources so you can learn more, and/or sign up to get that special kid in your life on their first bike.