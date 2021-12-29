Non-profit organization All Kids Bike partnered with Motorcycle Cannonball and Yamaha to establish learn-to-ride bicycle programs in U.S. schools throughout 2021. After a successful year, the non-profit will ring in 2022 with a collaboration between Strider Bikes, Flying Piston Benefit, and Mecum auctions. For the third year in a row, custom Strider Bikes will hit the Mecum Las Vegas auction block to benefit All Kids Bike.

The 2021 Strider custom bike class includes Diva Amy, Kiwi Mike Tomas, Carl Pusser, John Shope, Kirk Taylor, and Team Paughco. From a bejeweled bagger to a long and lean chopper, from a replica Indian to a bobber with a springer fork, the custom builders went all out with their Strider builds.

“All Kids Bike is so grateful for the generosity donated by Strider Bikes, Flying Piston Benefit, Mecum Auctions, and the custom builders,” noted All Kids Bike Executive Director Lisa Weyer. “The time and talent given by these incredible builders have provided the opportunity for thousands of children to experience the health, mobility, and joy that come with learning to ride a bike.”

Gallery: Tiny Strider Custom Builds

7 Photos

After four successful Tiny Strider Custom programs, Strider Bikes, Flying Piston Benefit, and Mecum have raised $53,000 for All Kids Bike. Those funds have helped the organization set up dozens of new bike-riding programs nationwide. The latest six builds will roll across the Mecum Las Vegas auction block on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

“The Mecum audience is top-notch in appreciating both the craftsmanship of the bikes and the mission they benefit,” stated Flying Piston Benefit partner Marilyn Stemp. “We are so grateful to Dana Mecum and Ron Christenson for making us welcome.”

Luckily, Mecum will welcome back the Tiny Strider Custom project in 2022. Organizers have already announced 2022 custom builders including Arlin Fatland, Zach Ness, Nick Trask, Alexis Dejoria, Dan Rognsvoog, Rodney Smith, Greg Scheuer, and Gina Woods. 2021 was a good year for All Kids Bike, but with the Tiny Strider Custom program in full swing, it looks like 2022 is going to be even better.