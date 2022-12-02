The One Moto Show has summoned customizers, brands, vendors, enthusiasts, and general moto misfits to the Pacific Northwest for the past 14 years. Whether you’re into concepts, collector’s pieces, or rat rods, the Portland, Oregon-based event is bound to have some high-octane builds to tickle your fancy.

Boss Island’s Zidell Barge Building will house The One Moto Show yet again in 2023, with more than 300 custom motorcycles dotting the 122,000-square-foot space. The show will storm the City of Roses on April 28-30, 2023.

Event organizer See-See Motorcycles hasn’t released the show’s full rundown just yet, but attendees can expect custom and vintage motorcycles of nearly all makes and models along with cars, bands, artists, and food & drink.

While the details are scant at the time of writing, the 2023 show branding hints at one potential theme. Adopting a monochromatic aesthetic, the new design resembles an ‘80s rock band logo. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait and see if that motif extends to the rest of the show’s activities.

For the time being, See-See Motorcycles and ticket purchasing platform Tixr have opened ticket sales for the 2023 One Moto Show.

Ticket menu follows below:

Morning Sessions (9 AM - 12 PM and 12 PM - 3 PM)

$14 online

$20 at the door

Afternoon Sessions (3 PM - 6 PM and 6 PM - 10 PM)

$20 online

$25 at the door

Weekend Passes (All show hours, all days)

$110 online

$125 at the door

Full Day Passes (New)

$60 online for Friday all show hours

$60 online for Saturday all show hours

$24 online for Sunday all show hours

Children of 10 years or younger will receive free admission when accompanied by a parent.

Those hoping to become a 2023 One Moto Show sponsor, vendor, or volunteer can reach out to See-See Motorcycles prior to the event.