If you’ve been missing your recommended daily allowance of custom Honda miniMOTOs from Thailand’s K-Speed, then we have excellent news to report. The shop recently took on the unstoppable bike that helped Honda take over the world, the Super Cub—and brought a distinct 1940s flair to the proceedings.

K-Speed started with a pair of Honda Super Cub 110i machines, which are readily available for sale as new bike offerings in Thailand (as well as elsewhere) in 2022. In stock trim, the Super Cub 110i is powered by a fuel-injected, air cooled, 109.5cc single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 47.0mm x 63.1mm, which is mated to a four-speed gearbox. It comes with both a kick and an electric start, the former of which you’ll definitely notice as you look through these photos.

The suspension consists of a telescopic fork up front and a swingarm in back, and a set of drum brakes stops you at both ends. Spoked 17-inch wheels come standard, and the total weight of this Super Cub is 98 kilograms, or about 216 pounds.

Of course, all that is before K-Speed got their hands on it and gave it a serious makeover. In addition to crafting custom bike builds, the shop also makes aftermarket parts and accessories for a number of bikes—and indeed, you’ll find some of those (like the exhaust system) fitted to its newest K-Speed Cub creations.

The company plans to offer a limited run of these black and white K-Speed Cub Limited Editions, each with distinct number plates from one to 100. The shop hasn’t announced pricing yet, but there’s a contact form you can fill out on their official website, which we’ll link in our Sources.

Gallery: K-Speed Cub Limited Edition

Although K-Speed is located in Thailand, the company’s website does say that it will ship its products worldwide, and it also says that it will ship its full custom bikes—although it doesn’t specify whether it will ship the bikes worldwide, or just aftermarket parts.

In any case, if you’re interested in obtaining one of these beautiful Cubs for yourself, your best bet is to contact K-Speed to inquire whether that’s possible. If you’re in Thailand, of course, your biggest problem will be the low numbers of this limited edition that may already be sold as we speak.