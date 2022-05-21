Yamaha Racing Heritage Club (YRHC) at this year’s Automotoclub Storico Italiano (ASI) Motoshow pays tribute to the two-stroke era of racing by bringing out several of it two-stroke legends and their respective riders.

The ASI Motoshow saw a star-studded cast of riders suiting up and saddling up on their Yamaha racebikes. Past and present riders joined up on the race track last weekend, with current and retired talents taking to the track on modern and historic race bikes. Legends were reunited with their machines at the Autodromo Varano De Melegari “Ricardo Paletti.”

YHRC is a newly-formed club that aims to showcase and preserve the racing history of Yamaha. The club also offers owners of classic Yamaha race bikes to become members and gain access to support from the brand for their historic machines by registering their units on the official YRHC database.

Historic models were on display at ASI, such as the 1969 Yamaha 350cc TR2, a selection of TZ750s from the 70s, a 1981 YZR500 0W53 ridden by Kenny Roberts, and Eddie Lawson’s YZR500 0W81 that won the 1986 500cc World Championship title. Also included in the roster was the 1990 YZR250, ridden by the two-time world champion, Luca Cadalora. Another YZR500 was also displayed, specifically, the YZR500 ROC that was ridden by “Fast” Freddie Spencer back in 1993. Finally, Yamaha also fielded the 2002 Yamaha YZR 500 0WL9 ridden by Norick Abe which was one of the last two strokes raced in the premier class.

Giacomo Agostini was reunited with his 1977 TZ750D and raced on track alongside his son, Giacomino who rode a Yamaha R6 GYTR. Giacomo stated: “Getting back on my bike is definitely always a pleasure. I am riding my old Yamaha that I used to ride many years ago. It is amazing and something very special.”

Other racers were also in attendance such as Carlos Lavado, Christian Sarron, and Andrea Locatelli, and happily participated in the event.

Following the weekend, Paolo Pavesio, the director of Yamaha’s Marketing and Motorsport departments had this to say: “The first event of the Yamaha Racing Heritage Club in Varano has been a great success. The YRHC was set up to benefit owners of our historic race bikes, and it is the passion of these collectors who are restoring, maintaining and riding classic Yamaha race bikes that inspired us. Our aim is not only to allow us to preserve Yamaha’s racing legacy but also to let us understand how we can best support and help these owners. Each event in 2022 will allow us to celebrate our heritage and also allow us to get to know our collectors and fans better so that in 2023 we can build on this and create a dedicated event just for them. We want to share not only our passion with the myriad of Yamaha racing fans out there but also inform and excite people who may not be aware of the incredible stories behind these legendary bikes and riders.”