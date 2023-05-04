Gear Up For The Long Haul With Dainese's Hekla Absoluteshell Pro 20K Jacket

Regardless of the time of year, going on a long-distance tour on your motorcycle requires a lot of extra planning, as well as more specialized gear than what you'd otherwise be wearing on daily rides in and around the city. Weather conditions can be very unpredictable, and getting caught in the cold and rain hundreds of miles away from civilization is certainly a recipe for a bad time.

Luckily, there exists a wide array of touring and adventure gear designed to tackle all sorts of weather conditions. One of the newest comes from one of the most established names in the motorcycle gear and equipment industry: Dainese. The brand has been the protection of choice for some of the world's best racers for decades now, and it also has a comprehensive selection of gear for street and off-road riders. The Hekla Absoluteshell Pro 20K is the newest offering, and it's an adventure-touring jacket designed to be worn all year round, thanks to its modular design.

On the outside, the Hekla is constructed out of QuickDry and Ripstop fabric. It features a laminated membrane that's at the same time waterproof and breathable. Meanwhile, in the event that your journey takes you to colder temps, there's a removable thermal and windproof layer that's made out of Polartec Power Air. Off the bike, this thermal layer can also be worn on its own, allowing you to continue on foot with a lighter jacket.

The Dainese Hekla Absoluteshell Pro 20K also comes with quite a lot of technology geared towards convenience. For starters, it features a Fidlock hermetic waterproof magnetic closure, allowing you to strap up the cuffs without the need to fiddle with velcro straps. There's also a built-in Magic Connection system designed to attach your gloves. Should the weather clear up, there are several ventilation ports on the sleeves, chest, and back, all of which can be toggled with a strap. Dainese emphasizes that all vents can be opened easily with just one hand, allowing you to continue your journey seamlessly.

Last but not least, the Dainese Hekla Absoluteshell Pro 20K is equipped wth Pro Armor level 2 protectors on the shoulders and elbows. There's also a pocket up front for chest protectors, and another one at the back for a back protector, both of which are sold separately. Unsurprisingly, a jacket of this caliber will cost a pretty penny, and indeed, for 849.95 Euros, or about $941 USD, the Hekla is one of the more premium jackets in the adventure-touring category.