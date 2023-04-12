Take A Look At Dainese's New Urbactive Textile Riding Sneakers

Dainese is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular brands in the world of motor gear and equipment. With products encompassing all disciplines of the two-wheeled lifestyle, yes, cycling included, Dainese continues to innovate with new technology. Its newest product has urban riders in mind: the Urbactive textile riding sneakers.

Just in time for the start of the riding season, the Urbactive riding shoes are designed to keep urban riders safe and comfortable. Doing away with the bulky styling of sport and touring boots, the Urbactive sneakers are simple in design, and can be mistaken as an everyday pair of shoes. The Urbactive shoe style can be described as a blend between high-top sneakers and walking shoes, combining elements of both styles to create a unique and versatile look.

As for the shoes' construction, the upper section of the Urbactive shoe is made completely of synthetic fabric and reinforced with a breathable and waterproof Gore-Tex membrane, as well as a mesh lining, making it suited for usage in all weather conditions. The shoe also has synthetic suede inserts for enhanced comfort and cushioning.

In terms of safety, the Urbactive shoe has been approved as PPE in accordance with the EN 13634 standard and has malleolus reinforcements for further protection. The shoe also has an Ortholite comfort footbed and a Groundtrax outsole, which provides comfortable walking while still providing adequate traction on the pavement at stops and on the bike's controls. The Urbactive makes use of a standard lace closure system, but comes with the threading loop at the rear to facilitate easy wearing and removal.

The Dainese Urbactive shoe is available in two different color options: black and black/khaki. It is offered in a range of sizes from 39 to 47. The retail price for the shoe is 219.95 Euros, which is approximately equivalent to $240 USD. Do note that pricing and availability for the new Dainese Urbactive may vary per region.