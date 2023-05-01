Chinese Manufacturer Zongshen Updates The Cyclone RX401 For 2023

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zongshen has updated its Cyclone RX401 for the 2023 model-year by introducing new variants. The entry-level adventure bike is based on the Zongshen RX4, a model sold in multiple markets under varying names. In the US, it's sold as the CSC RX4, for example. That being said, the Cyclone RX401 brings quite a lot of impressive tech to the table, but for now, it's available only in China.

To start with, all variants of the new Cyclone RX401 are powered by the same engine. That's a 401cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a single-overhead camshaft. It does get a four-valve cylinder head, contributing to its respectable 45-horsepower and 25 pound-foot output. As such, Zongshen claims a top speed of about 150 kilometers per hour, or about 94 miles per hour.

Given the fact that the Cyclone RX401 is an adventure-touring motorcycle, Zongshen has fitted it with quite a massive tank. With 20.5 liters fueling the petite motor, the bike is capable of an impressive range of 312 miles between fill-ups. This does, however, result in a rather heavy curb weight, with the bike tipping the scales at 215 kilograms. The bike's steel frame and barebones componentry don't really help it in the weight department, either. That said, its low seat height of just 815 millimeters should make it approachable to even shorter riders.

For the 2023 model-year, Zongshen is offering the RX401 in two variants. An off-road focused model with wire-spoke wheels shod in tubeless tires, and a road-focused touring model with alloy wheels. For both models, tires measure 110/80 19 and 140/70 17 at the front and back respectively. Irrespective of the variant, the Cyclone comes to a stop with dual disc brakes up front and a single disc at the rear. They also get switchable ABS – an essential feature for off-road riding.

Additional tech features consist of modern LED lighting all around, as well as two options for instrumentation. The more fancy model is equipped with a full-color TFT display that boasts smartphone connectivity and other creature comforts like a tire pressure monitoring system. Meanwhile, the more basic version gets an LCD display. In terms of pricing, the basic version of the Cyclone RX401 retails for 28,999 Yuan, which translates to about $4,188 USD, while the more premium model will set you back 31,980 Yuan, or approximately $4,619 USD.