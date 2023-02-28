Having a single-sided swingarm is something that's usually associated with performance. When compared to a standard swingarm with two sides, a single-sided swingarm can sometimes be lighter, and servicing the rear wheel is also much easier. A feature once found exclusively on high-end machines like the Ducati Panigale, now, single-sided swingarms have become a thing among beginner-focused Chinese sportbikes.

We've seen it in the likes of the QJ Motor GS 550, the Kove 400 RR, and now, the Zongshen RC 401 R. Indeed, the newest sportbike from the Chinese manufacturer seems to be following the recipe of its fellow two-wheelers from the east, as clearly, having a single-sided swingarm seems to be the it-factor of todays made-in-China machines. In the case of Zongsheng's newest model, the RC 401 R is based on an already existing model in the manufacturer's lineup, the RC 401, presented in 2022.

Marketed as an up-spec version of the RC 401, the RC 401 R is differentiated by the aforementioned single-sided swingarm, as well as more premium componentry such as adjustable suspension from KYB, as well as J.Juan dual front disc brakes and a single rear disc, all equipped with ABS from Bosch. Furthermore, the addition of "R" in the model's name means it's much sportier. This is evidenced by a more aggressive ergonomics package consisting of lower clip-ons, and higher rear sets.

From a performance standpoint, it doesn't really differ much from the standard RC 401, as it's equipped with a 401cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. It gets a single overhead camshaft configuration, and an eight-valve cylinder head, and churns out 45 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, and 26 pound-feet of torque at 8,000 rpm. Top speed is said to be 150 kilometers per hour, or 94 miles per hour.

As for pricing and availability, the Zongshen Cyclone RC 401 R retails for 31,980 Yuan in China, which translates to $4,603 USD—making for quite a compelling alternative to more mainstream machines. At present, it's still unknown whether or not Zongshen will release this model outside of China.