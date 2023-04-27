Italian Helmet Specialist Caberg Presents The Avalon X Full-Face Lid

Italian helmet specialist Caberg is known for its wide selection of premium helmets covering all disciplines of motorcycling. For the 2023 model-year, the brand has launched a new full-face sport helmet that's equally at home commuting on a daily basis and ripping it on a twisty road. It's called the Avalon X, and it's positined as Caberg's entry-level full-face helmet offering.

Diving right into the technical details, the ECE 22.06-certified lid comes with two outer shell sizes, spread across helmet sizes ranging from XS to 2XL. The helmet is equipped with an array of external vents designed to duct air into the helmet to keep your head cool. Meanwhile, on the inside of the helmet, the lining is constructed out of hypoallergenic fabrics which are breathable and completely removable ensuring longevity. There's also a removable chin curtain and nose shield. Like most entry-level helmets, the Avalon X sports a micrometric quick-release buckle, for easy wearing and removal.

Caberg has outfitted the Avalon X with an anti-scratch clear visor that's ready to accommodate an anti-fog lens. Meanwhile, on sunny days, riders have the option to lower the internal visor, dubbed DVT (dual visor technology) by Caberg. The drop-down visor can be actuated with a lever on the side of the helmet. For extra convenience, both the clear and drop down visors can easily be removed without the use of any tools.

Another convenient feature of the Caberg Avalon X are its cutouts for a microphone and speakers, allowing you to equip it with your comms system of choice. More specifically, the Avalon X is readily compatible with Caberg's PRO SPEAK Evo Bluetooth system. As for pricing and availability, Caberg offers the Avalon X in a multitude of color schemes. Apart from the plain black and white colors, there are also four graphics to choose from, including the Track and Punk which offer a sporty vibe. Meanwhile, the Kira and Optic designs offer a more aggressive, eye-catching look. The Avalon X starts at 169.99 Euros, or about $188 USD.