Italian Helmet Specialist Caberg Launches The New Horus X Modular Lid

Italian helmet manufacturer Caberg has a wide selection of helmets that covers all disciplines of motorcycling. In 2022, the company updated nearly its entire model range to conform to the parameters of the new ECE R22.06 standard. Now that the new standard has been effect for nearly half a year, Caberg is back to innovating, particularly for city and touring riders, wit the new Horus X modular helmet.

Prior to the launch of the Horus X, Caberg offered the Duke Evo, a sporty and aggressive style modular helmet. Now, the Horus X takes on a sleeker, more streamlined aesthetic. It's constructed with a polycarbonate shell, as well as a newly developed EPS liner that conforms to the new ECE 22.06 standard. Thanks to this technology, the Horus X is P and J certified, meaning it's safe to ride with the chinbar up or down.

For an optimal field of vision, Caberg equipped the Horus X with a clear Panoramic Ultra-Wide visor. The wide field-of-vision visor can also be fitted with a Pinlock MaxVision 70 anti-fog lens for added efficiency in all weather conditions. The visor can also be removed and replaced via a quick-release mechanism without the need of any tools. Last but not least, the Horus X is also equipped with a retractable internal sun visor.

On the outside of the helmet, Caberg has supplied the Horus X with quite a lot of vents. There are sizable intakes on the chin and top of the helmet, while two rear air extractors channel air effectively through the interior of the helmet. The inner liners of the helmet are compatible with eyewear, and are removable and washable to prolong service life.

Like most touring helmets, the Caberg Horus X makes use of a quick-release micrometric buckle. It's also supplied with a chin curtain to quiet things down on long highway stints. Last but not least, it's compatible with the Caberg Pro Speak EVO intercom system, as well as most other third-party comms systems on the market today. Overall, it tips the scales at 1,650 grams, not too shabby for a polycarbonate modular lid. As for pricing, Caberg retails the Horus X for 279.99 Euros ($300 USD) in plain colors, and 319.99 Euros ($342 USD) for the graphic options.